Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Come to Life: Here's a Look!

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation highlights: Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, K-Pop Demon Hunters' Derpy Tiger & Sussie, and more.

Article Summary Get a first look at the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon inflation ahead of the big event.

Exciting new balloons debut: Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Shrek’s Onion Carriage, and Mario join the lineup.

Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters introduces Derpy Tiger and Sussie as unique parade balloon features.

Watch real-time video highlights and see the complete rundown of this year's Macy's Parade balloons.

With only hours to go before NBC's preview shows and less than 24 hours before the iconic holiday event gets underway in NYC, there was the not-so-small matter of getting a whole lot of balloons inflated for tomorrow's 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Thankfully, both local and national news outlets were on hand to capture to moment, and we have some of those highlights available for you to check out below. Along with a number of returning favorites, viewers can look forward to seeing new entries, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; Pac-Man by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek's Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. In addition, Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters fans can look forward to a mid-sized Derpy Tiger balloon and a Sussie balloonicle.

Here's a look at the action from earlier today, followed by a complete rundown of the balloons in this year's parade:

2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

