Posted in: Current News, NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: macy's thanksgiving day parade, thanksgiving

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Guide: Balloons, Floats & More!

Here's your viewing guide to NBC and Peacock's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025 - including new/returning floats and balloons, and more!

Article Summary Watch the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live on NBC and Peacock, November 27th at 8:30 am.

Exciting new balloons debut, including Buzz Lightyear, Pac-Man, Shrek’s Onion Carriage, and Mario.

Six new floats join returning favorites; performances by top artists, Broadway casts, and marching bands.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker return as hosts, with special celebrity guests and Santa Claus.

If it's Thanksgiving Day, then it must be time for the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! With a number of new balloons and floats joining returning favorites, and a lot of famous faces set to appear/perform, your friends over at Bleeding Cool TV thought you might appreciate a viewer's guide to the iconic holiday event. What follows is a rundown of when and where to watch, who's set to host, who's scheduled to appear and perform (including marching bands and Broadway celebrations), a breakdown of the new and returning balloons and floats, and much more. We've even included some video previews from the past few weeks, showcasing some behind-the-scenes looks at what viewers can expect.

WHEN/WHERE CAN I WATCH NBC'S MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE? The holiday tradition will air/stream live on NBC and Peacock on Thursday, November 27th, at 8:30 am in all time zones (with an encore broadcast set for 2 pm ET/PT).

WHO'S HOSTING NBC'S MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE? TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy Award-winning celebration. A Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network's Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz, and Clovis Nienow.

WHAT CAN WE EXPECT FROM NBC'S MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE? The 99th Macy's Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups, and music's biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season. Here's a look at some of the highlights:

Expect a "Wicked" Opening: Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo will kick off the parade with what's expected to be a show-stopping opening number.

Herald Square Performances: We're looking at the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI, the singing voices of Huntr/X from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters, and Broadway's biggest hits, Buena Vista Social Club, Just in Time, and Ragtime. In addition, Grammy, CMA & Academy of Country Music Award-winning artist and actress Lainey Wilson is set to perform. Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the iconic Radio City Rockettes will also join the festivities.

Parade Route Performances: Along the parade route, viewers can also expect to see A Chorus Line: The Next Generation, led by creative director and choreographer Baayork Lee; Circus Vazquez; Evidence Dance Company; Native Pride Productions; and 1,200 talented dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer.

Day one of rehearsals. ✅ Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday 8:30am ET/PT | NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/mFeoyDCE7T — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 25, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Marching Bands: Student musicians from across the globe will join the line of march, including Banda de Musica La Primavera (Santiago, Panama); Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band (Fort Mill, SC); Damien Spartan Regiment (La Verne, Calif.); L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band (Hurst, Texas); Macy's Great American Marching Band (United States); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band (Flagstaff, Ariz.); Alcorn State University Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite (Lorman, Miss.); Spartans Jr Drum and Bugle Corps (Nashua, N.H.); The Marching Pride of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.); and The Temple University Diamond Band (Philadelphia, Pa.). In addition, NYC's NYPD Marching Band will also join the festivities.

Famous Faces: Viewers and parade attendees can expect to see Drew Baldridge, Matteo Bocelli, Colbie Caillat, Ciara, Gavin DeGraw, Meg Donnelly, Mr. Fantasy, Foreigner, Debbie Gibson, Mickey Guyton, Christopher Jackson, Jewel, Lil Jon, Kool & the Gang, Darlene Love, Roman Mejia, Taylor Momsen, Tiler Peck, Busta Rhymes, Calum Scott, Shaggy, Lauren Spencer Smith, Luísa Sonza, and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach, U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin, Kristoffer Polaha, U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace, and special correspondent Sean Evans will also appear.

In Addition…: Choreographer Mia Michaels will create performances with Macy's House Dancers for the crowd-favorite arrivals of Tom Turkey and Santa Claus, as well as five featured floats.

2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons

This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; Pac-Man by Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek's Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures' DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. Additionally, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters will join the line-up as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.

2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Featured Floats

Six new floats will also debut, including The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line; Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group; Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt; Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix; Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart; and The Counting Sheep's Dream Generator by Serta. Additionally, The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse's: Frost Pips by The Lumistella Company, new balloonicle elements will join this year's line-up. Towed by Ram Trucks, the official truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, the debuting floats will join a lineup of fan favorites, including Santa's Sleigh.

1-2-3 SESAME STREET by SESAME WORKSHOP: Sesame Street is a proud part of Sesame Workshop – the nonprofit that helps children around the world grow smarter, stronger, and kinder, empowering each generation to build a better world. This Thanksgiving, Sesame Street is celebrating brand-new episodes that help children identify, understand, and work through their big feelings, available now on both PBS KIDS and Netflix.

Float Fact: In 2025, Sesame Street joyfully celebrates its 49th appearance in the Macy's Parade.

Performance by: The cast and Muppets of Sesame Street & Christopher Jackson

BIG CITY CHEER! By SPIRIT OF AMERICA PRODUCTIONS: Three cheers for the float that celebrates the spirit of team sports & athleticism around the nation & gets everyone hyped up for the holiday season.

Float Fact: The float uses a specialized LED technology that resembles neon but shines with more luminosity & uses less than 3 percent energy consumption.

BIG TURKEY SPECTACULAR by JENNIE-O: Returning for another grand appearance is the Jennie-O float, glittering in the brand's signature gold and green hues. This one-of-a-kind turkey stage showcases dancing performers (and holds a Thanksgiving

surprise under its larger-than-life hat)!

Float Fact: This fabulous float already has big fans—each performer carries a feathered fan to bring the turkey's tail to life!

Performance by: Shaggy

BIRDS OF A FEATHER STREAM TOGETHER by PEACOCK: You can't miss Peacock as this vibrant feathered friend struts down the Parade route once more. Decked out in metallic and color-shifting paint, glittering paillettes, and a mylar fringe skirt, this vibrant mascot is the ultimate symbol of endless entertainment.

Float Fact: The Peacock float is the first to stream a live feed of the Parade route! With a camera operator on board and large screens on the tail end, spectators can watch themselves live-streamed as the float rolls by.

Performance by: Teyana Taylor

Appearance by: U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin and U.S. Paralympian Jack Wallace

BRICK-TASTIC WINTER MOUNTAIN by THE LEGO GROUP: On Brick-tastic Winter Mountain, a family vacation is anything but expected. Ski down the slopes alongside playful Arctic seals, join a fun hockey tournament with penguins or practice ice fishing with the Yetis. After a day of fun, and when it's time to get cozy, sip hot coco après-ski or enjoy a gingerbread cookie with a friendly snowman.

Float Fact: Every element on Yeti Mountain corresponds to an existing LEGO® brick, piece, and character.

Performance by: Meg Donnelly

CAMP SNOOPY by PEANUTS WORLDWIDE: Get ready for a Thanksgiving camporee with the Camp Snoopy float, inspired by the hit Camp Snoopy series on Apply TV+! Here Woodstock and friends are seen perched atop a tent, eagerly scouting for wild

turkeys as they aim to earn their merit badges.

Float Fact: This is the sixth version of the Peanuts float in the Parade, the first was in 1967!

CANDY COSMOS by HARIBO: 3…2…1…Liftoff! Goldbear and friends are going where no gummi has gone before—outer space! Watch as a shimmering rocket ship launches through the atmosphere above New York City on a mission to discover out-of-this-world gummi candies.

Float Fact: HARIBO has more than 25 gummi products, including Twin Snakes and Starmix. How many different gummi candies can you spot on the float?

COLOSSAL WAVE OF WONDER by KALAHARI RESORTS AND CONVENTIONS: Kalahari returns to the Parade this Thanksgiving with its dazzling, adventure-inspired float. Leading the way, a majestic mother elephant sends a joyful spray skyward while her playful, bubble-blowing calf joins the fun. Alongside them, a surfing rhino and whimsical octopus ride the cresting wave as brilliant lights ripple across the scene, creating a larger-than-life display of color, motion and magic.

Float Fact: The float skirt is an original design by renowned South African artist Karabo Poppy.

Performance by: Ciara

THE COUNTING SHEEP'S DREAM GENERATOR by SERTA: On the Serta Counting Sheep's Dream Generator, a peaceful night's sleep is only a lever-pull away. With signature nighttime ingredients—stars, moons and cloud fluff—the enthusiastic flock will show you how dreams are made. Sheep No. 1 is the grumpy leader of the flock and he's mad at Serta for making the world's best mattress—putting Counting Sheep out of work.

Float Fact: Did you know each Serta Counting sheep has their own distinct personality? No. 8 is a loveable goof, No. 90 is a former rebel, and No. 34 is a dedicated Macy's Parade enthusiast.

Performance by: Debbie Gibson

DECK THE HALLS by BALSAM HILL: Balsam Hill invites viewers to enter a fairytale scene that features lifelike Christmas trees and a European-inspired, wooden Christmas pyramid. The artificial Christmas trees feature true-to-nature details and are decorated with handcrafted ornaments and elegant ribbon. The centerpiece of this 3-story holiday float is a fully functional children's carousel.

Float Fact: The float sparkles with nearly one mile of garland and several miles of twinkling white lights. At its heart stands a towering Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce artificial Christmas tree, meticulously crafted to mimic a real spruce and rising three stories tall.

Performance by: Darlene Love

DORA'S FANTASTICAL RAINFOREST by NICKELODEON & PARAMOUNT: Exciting discoveries await Dora and her best friend Boots as she returns to the Macy's Parade. Accompanied by her reliable map and backpack, Dora is prepared to navigate the tropical terrain and New York City streets while keeping her eyes and ears peeled for Swiper the mischievous fox.

Float Fact: The float portion of this hybrid unit, which also includes a balloon, resembles the shape of a flower when viewed from above.

Performance by: Luísa Sonza

FANTASY CHOCOLATE FACTORY by KINDER: Kinder is all about creating surprising moments and memorable experiences, and this float is no exception. It showcases a sky-high chocolate factory, complete with a rotating Ferris wheel-like machine with Kinder Joy egg-shaped gondolas that deliver creamy, chocolatey swirls set to be manufactured into delectable creations.

Float Fact: The float features multiple turning gears, flashing lights and ticking gauges, giving the chocolaty fantasy factory a whimsical, retro-futuristic charm.

Performance by: Lauren Spencer Smith

FRIENDS-GIVING IN POP CITY by POPMART: Everyone's favorite Monsters are bringing POPCITY to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! Joined by DUCKOO, SKULLPANDA, DIMOO, MOLLY, and Peach Riot—the kind-hearted LABUBU and MOKOKO have worked tirelessly to turn their beloved POPCITY into a present for all their new friends in New York City.

Float Fact: LABUBU and MOKOKO are both 16-foot-tall fuzzy inflatable sculptures. They are the first elements of their kind to be built for a float in the Parade.

GEOFFREY'S DAZZLING DANCE PARTY by TOYS"R"US: Geoffrey, America's favorite giraffe, DJs down the Parade route, encouraging kids of all ages to play often and dance like no one is watching. With the iconic bright colors, and toys that spark imagination, it is no surprise that the magic of Toys "R" Us lives in all of us.

Float Fact: The jamming T-Rex's tunes can be heard through the fully functional amp at the front of the float.

Performance by: Lil Jon

HARVEST IN THE VALLEY by GREEN GIANT: This float depicts a picturesque harvest of fall delights in a rolling landscape where the Green Giant ensures the veggies are picked at the peak of perfection. As the Green Giant kneels to harvest the perfect ear of corn, one of the most popular Green Giant vegetables on Thanksgiving, Little Green Sprout eagerly gathers green beans.

Float Fact: Research shows that Americans eat more veggies on Thanksgiving than turkey, and Green Giant ready for the challenge as he glides down the Parade route, standing more than two-stories high.

Performance by: Russell Dickerson

HEARTWARMING HOLIDAY COUNTDOWN by HALLMARK CHANNEL: At several stories tall, this 3-D Christmas calendar masterpiece, inspired by Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas, helps kick-off the holidays with a merry, magical float. This magnificent creation, complete with a festive surprise behind each date, counts down to Christmas Day.

Float Fact: The ribbon detail on the float could wrap a 12 x 12-foot Christmas present! Performance by: Mickey Guyton & Drew Baldridge

Appearance by: Nikki DeLoach & Kris Polaha

THE LAND OF GLACIERS, WILDLIFE & WONDER by HOLLAND AMERICA LINE: Journey to Alaska, where you can witness natural wonders and wildlife! Marvel at frozen glaciers and lush scenery as humpback whales, seals and king salmon swim alongside Holland America Line's iconic blue hull. Gaze in wonder at the larger-than-life moose, grizzly bear and gray wolf standing proudly over the Alaska landscape as an American bald eagle perches nearby.

Float Fact: The Land of Ice & Wonder by Holland America Line features the largest kinetic sculpture in Parade history.

Performance by: Jewel

MAGIC MEETS THE SEAS by DISNEY CRUISE LINE: Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie Mouse and friends are sailing back into the Big Apple! Aboard a float inspired by the Disney Cruise Line fleet, an all-new performance showcasing bold Disney heroes and villains will dazzle fans in New York and at home.

Float Fact: This float showcases all 8 Disney Cruise Line ships and their signature bow art. In celebration of the newest ship Disney Destiny launching this November, its special bow design will take center stage during this year's performance!

Performance by: Captain Minnie Mouse, Captain Mickey Mouse, and Friends

MASTER CHOCOLATIER BALLROOM by LINDT: Lindt cordially invites you to the Master Chocolatier Ballroom for an indulgent experience where troubles melt away, and decadence is center stage. As you're whisked away to the dancefloor, notice the golden lace ironwork that mimics the wrapper of a LINDOR Truffle and the grand spiral staircase topped with an enchanted centerpiece —an ode to LINDOR's ball shaped origins as a holiday ornament.

Float Fact: The Master Chocolatier Ballroom features more than 50 shapes inspired by the iconic red-wrapped LINDOR Truffle.

Performance by: Calum Scott

Appearances by: Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia

PALACE OF SWEETS by BRACH'S: It's a celebration of sweets as Brach's Palace of Sweets rolls down the streets of New York City. With its rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree and giant gingerbread house adorned with candy cane trim, this float is sure to make Thanksgiving moments even sweeter.

Float Fact: The biggest candy cane on the Brach's Palace of Sweets float is 9,720 times larger than an actual Brach's Candy Cane.

Performance by: Colbie Caillat & Gavin DeGraw

PASTA KNIGHT by RAO'S HOMEMADE: The Rao's Homemade Pasta Knight hath arrived. Parade spectators across the country can feast their eyes on an epic dinnertime battle as Pasta Knight and his trusty steed face off against a fire-breathing dragon. Pasta Knight's quest: to banish boring weeknight dinners once and for all. Inspired by the origin of Rao's Homemade authentic Italian marinara sauce, the story unfolds against a backdrop designed to resemble a village in Southern Italy and the delicious, fresh ingredients grown there.

Float Fact: Look closer at Pasta Knight's armor and you'll discover a variety of pasta shapes like Orecchiette, Fusilli, Penne, Tortiglioni, Rotelle and Rigatoni

Performance by: Matteo Bocelli

PIRATE SHIP by MACY'S: Ahoy Mateys! Macy's is happy to welcome you back aboard the historic "Jolly Polly Pirate Ship." This float is sure to shiver your timbers and have parade-goers looking for hidden treasure chests as it makes its first voyage back on the concrete seas since 2016. Dating all the way back to her maiden voyage in 1969, this beloved float has been featured in parade lineups for nearly six decades of Thanksgiving celebrations.

Float Fact: This will be the ship's 38th expedition along the parade route, making it the longest running float in Macy's Parade History.

Performance by: Mr. Fantasy

SANTA'S SLEIGH: Straight the North Pole, Santa Claus rides his sleigh through the streets of New York City, spreading joy to both adults and children. This enchanting float depicts Santa's magical Christmas Eve journey around the globe, featuring the famed Toy Shop, his massive bag of gifts, and the beloved reindeer pulling the sleigh. With Santa's grand arrival on 34th Street, the holiday season is officially here.

Float Fact: Santa's Sleigh is the largest float in the Parade at 60-feet long, 22-feet wide and 3 ½ stories tall.

WORLD OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES by NICKELODEON & PARAMOUNT+: The fan-favorite pizza-loving Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will emerge once again from the sewers onto the streets of the Big Apple, inspired by the new series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, now streaming exclusively on Paramount+.

Float Fact: This action-packed float has 11 hidden hinges to help make it compact enough to fit through the Lincoln Tunnel en route to the Parade.

Performance by: Busta Rhymes

TOM TURKEY: Decked out in autumnal hues, Tom Turkey will once again usher in Thanksgiving as the star float. Our festive, gobbling friend will make his appearance amidst a flurry of confetti, with his wings flapping, eyes rolling, and head bobbing, all while accompanied by dancing showgirls and exuberant cheerleaders. This festive fan favorite is second in popularity only to Santa!

Float Fact: Tom Turkey, the longest-running title float in the Parade, is also the only self-propelled float.

Appearance by: Big Brothers Big Sisters

UPSIDE DOWN INVASION: STRANGER THINGS BY NETFLIX: A top-secret alliance between Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and Hawkins National Laboratory has unleashed the Upside Down onto the streets of New York City. While experts race to solve the strange happenings in Hawkins, Indiana, chaos erupts as a Demogorgon escapes containment.

Float Fact: The menacing Demogorgon is animated by a single puppeteer and has 13 axes of motion.

Performance by: Foreigner

WONDROUS WORLD OF WILDLIFE by BRONX ZOO: The iconic Bronx Zoo is celebrating its beloved animals and naturalistic exhibits that have amazed and delighted guests for the past 125 years. From Amur tigers to western lowland gorillas to giraffes, these are just some of the extraordinary creatures you can encounter on your next visit to the Bronx Zoo in New York City.

Float Fact: Each animal featured on the float was meticulously designed to be the same size as their real-life counterparts.

Performance by: Kool and the Gang

2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: Specialty Units

THE LITTLEST FLOAT BY GOLDFISH: Let Goldfish be your guide as you traverse down the slopes and into a miniature winter wonderland. At the base of the mountain waits the tiniest snow tube run and the smallest smiling snowmen you'll ever meet on 34th Street.

Float Fact: At under 8 inches tall, and featuring to-scale Goldfish crackers, The Littlest Float by Goldfish is just that, the tiniest float in the Macy's Parade.

PINELOPE by GOBOWLING!: Gobowling! brings the joy of scoring a strike to Thanksgiving morning. GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts nationwide to find bowling centers, tips to improve their game and bowling event news. Did you know that over 67 million people across the country participate in bowling every year?

Float Fact: The GoBowling! Bowler—and the platform beneath her—are fully kinetic and powered by an

electric battery.

WHO PRODUCED THE MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE? Produced by Universal Television in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc., NBC's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast is executive-produced by Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!