Manifest Update: A Little Maze Magic? Netflix, WBTV Reportedly Talking

Maybe some of Maze's powers have rubbed off on Lesley-Ann Brandt. Three days ago, Lucifer star took to Twitter to offer her sympathies to the creative team and fans behind NBC's now-canceled Manifest and offer them hope from personal-professional experience that home at a streamer could be possible. With the series wrapping up its third season, NBC made the decision to cancel the series in the middle of series creator Jeff Rake's intended six-season plan. Since that time, the Warner Bros. TV and Universal TV series is seeing its first two seasons topping the Netflix charts and helping kick off a #SaveManifest campaign that has kicked in online since the news broke.

Well, it sounds like it might be working with Deadline Hollywood reporting that "conversations" between the streamer and WBTV are "ongoing" as Netflix continues "evaluating the viability and financials of a possible pickup" DH also reports that Josh Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, JR Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long were in talks about two-week option extensions but those were paused as conversations with Netflix continued.

Here's a look back at Brandt's tweet from earlier this week, followed by a look back at Rake and the writers' room's reactions:

So sorry. Urgh. Well, shows get saved. We are living proof and then go on to do 6 seasons. 😈Here's hoping it finds a new home. @jeff_rake https://t.co/iKbPILDmMK — Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) June 15, 2021

Not long after news of the show's cancellation surfaced, Rake took to Twitter to express his shock and surprise at NBC's decision- saying it was a "gut punch to say the least" that the network would shut the series down midway through Rake's six-season plan for the series before letting viewers know that plans were underway to find the series a new home:

My dear Manifesters, I'm devastated by NBC's decision to cancel us. That we've been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

The following day, Rake tweeted some brief thanks to a number of folks (NBC, WB, cast, writers, crew, and fans) for the past three seasons before once again asking fans to keep the faith.

Okay. Moving to gratitude: For NBC, good people making hard decisions. Thank you for 3 seasons. For WB, my partners and champions. For cast, writers, and crew. We did this together. In a pandemic. And of course for you, old fans and new. Keep the faith. #SaveManifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

The Manifest Writers' Room has also been leading the #SaveManifest charge- reminding folks to keep watching and rewatching the first two season on Netflix (with the third season apparently heading to Hulu):

