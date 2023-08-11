Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: elon musk, mark zuckerberg, meta, opinion, threads, twitter, x

Mark Zuckerberg, Italy Shut Down Elon Musk's Twitter Fight Bravado

Proving to have a shelf life of less than 12 hours, Elon Musk's fight update has already been shut down by Mark Zuckerberg as well as Italy.

We're going to need you to sit down for this one. Are you ready? Okay… take a deep breath… it looks like Elon Musk's update on his fight with Meta dude & Threads mastermind Mark Zuckerberg is nothing more than a steaming pile of Twitter. All of those things that Musk discussed earlier? Like, how the fight would be managed by his & Zuckerberg's foundations, that the fight would be live-streamed on both Twitter X & Threads, that the proceeds would go to veterans organizations, and that it would take place in Rome? Turns out most of that had a shelf life of less than 12 hours. Here's what's up…

"I had a long and friendly conversation with Elon Musk. We talked about the common passion for the history of ancient Rome. We are thinking about how to organize a great charity and historical evocation event, respecting and fully protecting the places. It will not be held in Rome," shared Italy's minister of culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano. Turns out Rome's Colosseum will still be in the middle of some serious maintenance work. Now that, in and of itself, would be bad enough. But it also turns out that the other half of the fight still has no clue what Musk's talking about. "I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me," Zuckerberg shared on Threads, with a repost on his Instagram Stories. "If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on." That said, Zuckerberg sounds like he's moving ahead with plans for a real fight. "Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready," Zuckerberg added – while also sharing a look at how his fight training was going this morning in his backyard octagon.

Here's a look at Musk's tweets from earlier today – which apparently had a shelf life of less than 12 hours. And don't forget to check out our advice on the best way to "enjoy" the event… if it ever happens"

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!