Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg Going Gladiator for "Thrilla So Vanilla"?

Mark Zuckerberg & Elon Musk are going to fight in Italy with an Ancient Rome / gladiator theme. Wow. So many questions... so many jokes.

Well, it looks like Meta dude & Threads mastermind "The Pinocchio Kid" Mark Zuckerberg can stop holding his breath because it looks like the "Thrilla' So Vanilla" will be happening after all – we guess? At least, that's what it seems based on what we can tell from Twitter X Bullhorn Elon Musk's latest efforts to get our attention. The last time we checked in, Musk was talking a lot of bravado but not much substance (shocking) regarding who would win, and then some WWE folks got involved (because after Vince McMahon… eh, we'll let you insert your own joke here) and it all got a little too "PR cutesy." Even Zuckerberg had had enough, revealing that he offered Musk a date for the fight, but he didn't get a response (among other things). Well, Musk is talking now…

In a series of tweets from earlier today, Musk confirmed that the fight will be managed by his & Zuckerberg's foundations (no UFC involvement), that the fight would be live-streamed on both Twitter X and (we're assuming) Threads, and proceeds would go to veterans organizations. Apparently, it's going to be in Italy – with Musk reportedly speaking with "the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture," and that "they have agreed on an epic location." From the sounds of things, it looks like they're going for some gladiator/ancient Rome theme, and… blah, blah, blah. Here's the thing – at this point? None of this means anything until we hear from Zuckerberg. Plus, we need the date/time, the names of the organizations that will benefit from two billionaires bitch-slapping each other until they're too winded to move, and things like that. And if they're going the gladiator route, can we expect lions to be unleashed? And who gets to give the thumbs down on the loser? Of course, we've already offered our advice on the best way to "enjoy" the event…

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And all proceeds go to veterans — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023 Show Full Tweet

