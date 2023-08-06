Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, mark zuckerberg, meta, opinion, threads, twitter

Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg Update; How to Watch "Thrilla So Vanilla"

With Elon Musk offering details on his Mark Zuckerberg fight, here's a look at our guide to the best way to watch the "Thrilla So Vanilla."

Just when you thought "The Thrilla So Vanilla" between Twitter X owner & "Captain Legal Fees" Elon Musk and Meta dude & World's Greatest Pinocchio Cosplayer Mark Zuckerberg was going to be left in the blowing winds of social media hype – a glimmer of hope? Back in June, the duo had us excited over the prospect of being able to watch a pair of billionaires beat the collective s**t out of one another in what we were sure was going to be a painfully sloppy fight where both fighters end up sucking wind three minutes into it. But then, Musk's mom & author, Maye Musk, made her feelings known on the matter – and it seemed like those feelings were more than enough to shut the fight down. Or so we thought. Earlier today, Musk took to Twitter to let folks know that he's multi-tasking between finding out how he's going to pay for the world's legal bills and "preparing for the fight." And that's when he let folks know that the fight will be live-streamed on X (though we're finding it kinda tough to see Zuckerberg not wanting Instagram/Threads getting a piece of the action), with all proceeds going to a charity for veterans. Why is this great news? Because it finally gives me a chance to share… Bleeding Cool presents…

How to Watch "The Thrilla So Vanilla": Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg

Once the day & date are announced, make sure to pull together a party list of who you want over, what they should bring, and things like that. The best approach would be to think of it as the Super Bowl minus real athletes. After the charity or charities that are set to receive the proceeds are revealed, take a few minutes to check them out to make sure they're legit, that the monies are actually going to veterans and not anyone's administrative costs, and that whoever receiving the funds doesn't have a nasty habit of promoting whackjob theories and barely-veiled hate. On the day of the fight, make a direct donation to whoever is getting the proceeds from the fight. And once your friends arrive? LITERALLY, DO ANYTHING & EVERYTHING BUT WATCH THE FIGHT. Why? Because you will never get that time back. Catch the highlights later on TikTok.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

