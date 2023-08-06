Posted in: NBC, Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: elon musk, Instagram, mark zuckerberg, meta, opinion, threads, twitter, x

Mark Zuckerberg "Not Holding My Breath"; Dumps on Elon Musk, Twitter X

Based on what Mark Zuckerberg has to say about him & Twitter X, Meta dude seems to be taking the idea of fighting Elon Musk very seriously.

We're getting the impression that Meta dude "The Pinocchio Kid" Mark Zuckerberg might be taking this potential fight with Twitter X Bullhorn Elon Musk much more seriously than Musk is. Earlier today, Musk took to Twitter to let folks know that he's "preparing for the fight." In addition, Musk said the fight would be live-streamed on X – with all proceeds going to a charity for veterans. In fact, Musk even offered his thoughts on how he thinks the fight is going to go. "If the fight is short, I probably win. If long, he may win on endurance," Musk tweeted regarding his thoughts on how the "fight" will go. "I am much bigger, and there is a reason MMA has weight divisions."

Well, Zuckerberg didn't waste a whole ton of time before responding – and he's already dialing up the PR shots. In a series of Instagram Stories posts, Zuckerberg not only trash-talked the idea of Twitter X hosting the fight ("Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?") but also the idea that Musk still has to get ready for the fight. "I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed," Zuckerberg writes in another post. "Not holding my breath." Well, if the fight does happen? Make sure to check out Bleeding Cool's guide to the best way to watch it:

But no matter what happens, it looks like Zuckerberg is going to stick with the fight training:

Here's a look back at Musk's tweet offering his version of an update from earlier today:

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on 𝕏. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!