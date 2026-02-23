Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals: New Official Trailer Intros Michael Cudlitz's Randall Clegg

Along with a look at the "Yellowstone" spinoff, CBS's trailer for Luke Grimes-starring Marshals introduces Michael Cudlitz's Randall Clegg.

This week marks a big one for CBS, with a whole lot of shows set to either return or premiere over the next seven days. That includes EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Luke Grimes-starring Marshals, which kicks off this Sunday with S01E01: "Piya Wiconi." We've just added two sneak peeks for the series premiere waiting for you below – but that's not all! We also have previews for March 8th's S01E02: "Zone of Death" and March 15th's S01E03: "Road to Nowhere" – but even that's not all! We also have a new official trailer waiting for you above, featuring our first introduction to Michael Cudlitz's (The Walking Dead, Clarice) Randall Clegg. We don't want to spoil what you're about to see, but let's just say that the Clegg family might just have roots that run as deep as the Duttons' – and there doesn't seem to be a lot of love between the families.

Marshals Season 1: S01E01 – S01E03 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 1: "Piya Wiconi" – Kayce Dutton reunites with an old SEAL teammate and aids his Marshal unit in hunting down a bomber targeting Broken Rock Reservation. The trail leads to a dangerous encounter with an armed anti-government militia. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

