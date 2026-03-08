Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Marshals

Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" Preview: Kayce Confronts His Past

Kayce (Luke Grimes) confronts the dark side of Dutton family history in tonight's episode of CBS's Marshals, S01E02: "Zone of Death."

Article Summary Kayce Dutton faces his family's dark past in CBS's Marshals S01E02: "Zone of Death" tonight.

A domestic terror threat forces Kayce and the Marshals into a valley full of Dutton secrets.

Sneak peeks and official overviews tease high-stakes action and team drama in new episodes.

Upcoming episode previews hint at violent standoffs, manhunts, and intense personal conflicts.

After that tragic update on where things stood with him during the series premiere of the "Yellowstone" spinoff series last weekend, Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) is ready to take control and move on with his life. But tonight's episode of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser's Marshals isn't going to make that easy for him. Not when an operation to put down a domestic terror attack finds him on land that his family has known all too well over the generations – and not in a good way. Along with an official overview, image gallery, and trailer for S01E02: "Zone of Death," we also have a run of sneak peeks for you to check out. In addition, we have overviews and images for March 15th's S01E03: "Road to Nowhere," and March 22nd's S01E04: "The Gathering Storm."

Marshals Season 1: S01E02 – S01E04 Previews

Marshals Season 1 Episode 2: "Zone of Death" – As Kayce tries to embrace his new beginning, a Marshals op to stop a domestic terror attack lands him in a valley of buried Dutton family skeletons. While confronting his past, he must also learn to ingratiate himself with his new Marshals teammates. Written by Spencer Hudnut and directed by Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 3: "Road to Nowhere" – When a standoff between Broken Rock and local ranchers over a mine groundbreaking turns violent, the Marshals launch a manhunt to find the shooters. Written by Tom Mulraz and directed by Chris Chulack.

Marshals Season 1 Episode 4: "The Gathering Storm" – Kayce and Cal search for survivors of a helicopter crash while the rest of the team tries to clear Kayce's name in a use-of-force complaint. Written by Dana Greenblatt and directed by Chris Chulack.

With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. Kayce and his teammates – Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green), Belle Skinner (Arielle Kebbel), Andrea Cruz (Ash Santos) and Miles Kittle (Tatanka Means) – must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region's war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son Tate (Brecken Merrill) and his confidantes Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and Mo (Mo Brings Plenty) from the Broken Rock reservation.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Taylor Sheridan and David C. Glasser for 101 Studios, Grimes, John Linson, Art Linson, Showrunner Spencer Hudnut, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

