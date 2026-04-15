Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: Good Omens 3

Good Omens 3 Official Trailer: Heaven & Hell Can't Keep Them Apart

We're getting our best look yet at what "The End" has in store for Crowley and Aziraphale with the release of the trailer for Good Omens 3.

Article Summary Good Omens 3 official trailer teases Crowley and Aziraphale's fate as the series concludes May 13th.

Michael Sheen confirms special cast and crew screening, calling the finale emotional and beautifully made.

Final season will feature an extended episode, not the originally planned six installments.

Neil Gaiman contributed writing but isn't involved in production following publicized allegations and legal matters.

At this point, how much more can we really say before you start digging into every second of the official trailer for the final chapter of Prime Video's David Tennant and Michael Sheen-starring adaptation of Neil Gaiman and the late Sir Terry Pratchett's Good Omens? With Good Omens 3 set to bless streaming screens on May 13th, we're getting our best look yet at what "The End" has in store for Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen). I mean, sure… we're worried about what happens to the Earth and humanity. But, c'mon… we know that it's really all about whether or not those two end up together.

Good Omens 3: Michael Sheen Had Some Thoughts to Share

Though there had been rumblings here and there regarding how post-production had been going, everyone remained in the dark as to when the final chapter would eventually hit our screens. While still not having a date to share, Sheen did confirm via social media in December 2025 that a screening of Good Omens 3 had taken place. "So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful performances, fantastic new looks, incredible work all round. And there's nightingales," Sheen shared, responding to an individual who posted that a "little bird" had told them that a screening for the cast and crew had taken place.

Here's a look back at what Sheen had to share about the special screening from December 2025:

So this is a big bird saying – we had a screening last night. I laughed and I cried. There'll be bits you absolutely love and there'll be things you'll argue about of course. It should have been 6 episodes but it's not. Thank God for what it is. Brilliantly directed, beautiful… — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) December 2, 2025 Show Full Tweet

The decision to end the series with an extended episode came after reporting over the course of the past year from Tortoise Media, NY Magazine, and Vulture, which cited allegations of abuse by a number of women against Gaiman. Gaiman has denied anything non-consensual, with a Variety piece reporting that same month that Gaiman had contributed to the writing of Good Omens 3 but would not be involved with the production and would not be listed as an executive producer on the finale.

As reported by Bleeding Cool in October 2025, US District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed Scarlett Pavlovich's 2025 lawsuit against Gaiman, accusing him of sexual assault and human trafficking, citing that the case should be litigated in New Zealand, where the alleged events were alleged to have occurred, instead of Wisconsin. The court made clear it was not evaluating the truth of the allegations. After the decision was rendered, Pavlovich's legal team filed a motion to appeal. It's important to note that the case was dismissed without prejudice, giving Pavlovich the opportunity to refile in New Zealand. Should Gaiman refuse to be legally served, the case could be moved back to the U.S. and reopened. Gaiman has recently returned to social media to once again deny the allegations.

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