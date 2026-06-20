Posted in: Logitech, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Logitech G

Logitech G Drops New G3 Series Mouse & Keyboard

Logitech G has released two new items for the G3 Series, as you can get a new mouse and keyboard to match the series' headset

Article Summary Logitech G expands the G3 Series with the G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and G316 X 98 mechanical keyboard.

The Logitech G305 X SUPERLIGHT packs a 44K DPI HERO sensor, 59 g design, tri-mode connectivity, and 130+ hours.

Logitech G says the G305 X SUPERLIGHT supports 8 kHz with the PRO LIGHTSPEED Receiver and USB-C fast charging.

The Logitech G316 X 98 delivers wired 8 kHz performance, thocky gasket design, RGB lighting, and hot-swappable switches.

Logitech G revealed two new items for its G3 Series, with players able to get a new mouse and keyboard to match the recent headset. The new additions are the G305 X SUPERLIGHT wireless gaming mouse and the G316 X 98 wired mechanical gaming keyboard, both of which complement the style of the headset while offering some of the more modern innovations from the company. We have more details on both here, as the mouse is being sold for $80, while the keyboard is going for $120.

G305 X SUPERLIGHT Adds Comfort and Style To The Series

For years, the G305 has been the "People's Choice," beloved for its reliable performance and legendary classic shape. The new G305 X SUPERLIGHT delivers the "SUPERLIGHT" promise of elite speed and precision by supercharging the iconic G305 shape with an updated HERO sensor capable of 44K DPI and re-engineering it to be lighter weight with an approximately 59 g design. Engineered to remove the barrier between the player and the screen, it features:

Best-in-class Speed and Precision: The G305 X SUPERLIGHT is upgradable with PRO LIGHTSPEED Receiver, delivering up to 8 kHz performance so you can play with the speed, responsiveness, and precision, and work your way to becoming an esports pro.

The G305 X SUPERLIGHT is upgradable with PRO LIGHTSPEED Receiver, delivering up to 8 kHz performance so you can play with the speed, responsiveness, and precision, and work your way to becoming an esports pro. Seamless Connectivity: Users can connect and switch between ultra-low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes.

Users can connect and switch between ultra-low-latency LIGHTSPEED wireless, Bluetooth and wired modes. Endurance and Efficiency: Delivers 130+ hours of battery life and supports USB-C recharging, providing up to 3.5 hours of playtime from a mere two-minute charge time.

Delivers 130+ hours of battery life and supports USB-C recharging, providing up to 3.5 hours of playtime from a mere two-minute charge time. Sustainable Design: Built with a minimum 51% recycled plastic and featuring exposed screws to grant users the "Right to Repair," extending the product's lifespan.

G316 X 98 Gaming Keyboard Brings Speed With Precision

The Logitech G316 X 98 wired mechanical keyboard bridges the gap between the customizability and "thocky" sound of high-end custom builds and competitive gaming speeds. Designed for total creative freedom, it features:

Precise and Fluid Performance: Featuring 8 kHz performance and a near-instantaneous 0.125ms response time, ensuring every action is precise and fluid.

Featuring 8 kHz performance and a near-instantaneous 0.125ms response time, ensuring every action is precise and fluid. Handcrafted Construction: Optimized for sound and feel, the innovative multi-layer snap-fit gasket design ensures structural integrity without screws while delivering a satisfying "thocky" sound.

Optimized for sound and feel, the innovative multi-layer snap-fit gasket design ensures structural integrity without screws while delivering a satisfying "thocky" sound. Easy-to-Use Interactive Controls: Quickly change report rate and brightness or control music and volume with the onboard dot-matrix LED display and control dial In addition to displaying, the interactive LIGHTSYNC RGB light bar provides instant visual feedback for commands adjusted via the dial.

Quickly change report rate and brightness or control music and volume with the onboard dot-matrix LED display and control dial In addition to displaying, the interactive LIGHTSYNC RGB light bar provides instant visual feedback for commands adjusted via the dial. Make it Personal: Make it look the way you want with 30 customizable light bar zones and per-key LIGHTSYNC RGB lighting. Create macros and key assignments, all within G HUB. Take personalization even further with compatible cross-hatch stem keycaps and hot-swappable switches.

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