Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: College Football 27, EA Sports

EA Sports Sets College Football 27 Up For July 2026 Release

College Football 27 will be starting school earlier than normal to get ahead of the season, as the game drops on July 9, 2026.

Article Summary EA Sports College Football 27 launches July 9, 2026, giving fans an early jump on the new college football season.

Dante Moore, Malachi Toney, and Kewan Lacy headline the College Football 27 Standard Edition cover.

The Deluxe Edition adds Colin Simmons, Leonard Moore, Jayden Maiava, coach Curt Cignetti, and mascots.

EA says College Football 27 brings a deeper, more authentic modern college football experience for players.

EA Sports revealed they're getting a head start on the NCAA football season, as they revealed that College Football 27 will be released next month. In the middle of all thr Summer Game Fest chaos, the team revealed that Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy would be the cover athletets for this year's Standard Edition, while Texas linebacker Colin Simmons, Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore, USC quarterback Jayden Maiava, national championship-winning coach Curt Cignetti, and several mascots join them for the Deluxe Edition. We have some added details and a few quotes about the reveal below, as the game will drop on July 9, 2026.

School's Back In Session With College Football 27

The three Standard Edition athletes delivered standout performances to earn them the coveted cover spot. Moore capped the season with over 3,500 yards and 30 touchdowns, leading the Ducks deep into playoffs. Toney, who began his career at just 17 years old, shattered the Hurricanes' all-time single-season receptions record with 109 receptions for over 1,200 yards and starred in the national championship game. Lacy was a force during his first season with the Rebels, rushing more than 1,500 yards and earning 24 touchdowns.

The Deluxe Edition cover celebrates some of the most notable programs in College Football today. The Longhorns' edge rusher Colin Simmons headlines one of the most dominant defenses in the country after recording 44 tackles, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles last season, while Notre Dame standout Leonard Moore became an All-American and widely respected cornerback in just his second season with the Fighting Irish. Jayden Maiava is one of the most anticipated quarterbacks to watch this season following a 24-touchdown campaign for the Trojans.

Joining the athletes is head coach Curt Cignetti, who guided the Indiana Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship win, representing coaching brilliance and vision that carries on beyond the field. Mascots from several colleges around the country and iconic gameday imagery from across the country also appear on the Deluxe Edition cover, honoring the traditions and pageantry that make the game unlike any other sport.

"College Football 27 promises to be an incredible year, one in which we're able to start reflecting the modern era of college football more authentically and with more depth for our players than ever before," said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing. "Our cover athletes – Kewan Lacy, Malachi Toney, and Dante Moore – represent that modern era by transcending programs and drawing in generations of college football fans, regardless of their school pride. We built the game for those fans, and we can't wait for them to see the full reveal of College Football 27 on June 4."

"Being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 is an absolute privilege after growing up a fan of the game," said Moore. "Coach Lanning and the Duck were on last year's Deluxe Edition, and now to carry that legacy forward and represent Oregon myself makes me really proud."

"Having this opportunity after only my freshman year means everything to me. I'm incredibly grateful for the support of the Miami community, and this honor of knowing EA believes in what I'm capable of deepens my drive to show up for the program and the fans who have believed in me from day one," said Toney.

"I would play this game for hours with my family growing up, so now being on the cover of EA Sports College Football 27 representing Ole Miss feels surreal," said Lacy. "It's truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

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