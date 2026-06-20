Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Batman: Dark Knight Detective SDCC Edition Revealed by Beast Kingdom

Beast Kingdom dives deeper into DC Comics exclusives for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with a limited-edition Batman: Dark Knight Detective Special Color Version.

Article Summary Beast Kingdom reveals its SDCC 2026 Batman: Dark Knight Detective Special Color Version as a 1,000-piece exclusive.

The Batman figure features a metallic blue-and-gray comic-inspired deco, gold utility belt, and deep blue fabric cape.

Standing 8 inches tall, this articulated Batman includes a detailed cowl sculpt, extra hands, and two Batarangs.

Batman: Dark Knight Detective Special Color Version goes up for pre-order June 25 on Beast Kingdom’s site for $60.

Beast Kingdom is diving deeper into the convention exclusive market as it continues expanding its growing Dynamic 8ction Heroes DC Comics lineup. More heroes and villains are joining the roster, and now the Dark Knight himself is returning with a special limited-edition release. The Batman: Dark Knight Detective Special Color Version is a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 exclusive inspired by Batman's classic comic book appearance, particularly the iconic blue-and-gray costume design popular throughout the 1990s. Limited to just 1,000 pieces worldwide, this release gives the Caped Crusader a fresh metallic finish while staying true to his comic book roots.

Standing approximately 8" tall, Batman features Beast Kingdom's articulated DAH body, a newly applied metallic paint scheme, a gold utility belt, and a deep blue fabric cape that recreates the character's classic look. The detailed head sculpt captures Batman's stern expression and signature cowl, making this a standout display piece for longtime DC Comics fans. Accessories are kept fairly simple but effective, with three additional pairs of interchangeable hands and two Batarangs. He will be available for pre-order through the Beast Kingdom website beginning June 25 for $60.

SDCC 2026 Exclusive DAH-143SP Batman: Dark Knight Detective

"Beast Kingdom's Dynamic 8ction Heroes series presents Batman Special Color Version, inspired by the iconic blue-gray comic appearance. Featuring metallic paint applications, a gold utility belt, and deep blue fabric cape, this figure perfectly captures the classic 90s comic style of the Dark Knight. The detailed sculpt recreates Batman's sharp expression, signature cowl, and muscular silhouette, while the articulated DAH slim body allows collectors to pose him in stealth, combat, and Batarang-throwing stances."

"Multiple interchangeable hands and Batarang accessories enhance display possibilities, while the fabric cape adds dramatic realism. This figure is a 2026 Summer Limited Edition, limited to 1,000 pieces worldwide, and includes a numbered sticker and warranty card for collectors. Display together with DAH-142SP DC Comics Superman and bring home two legendary heroes united by their unwavering dedication to justice."

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