Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, dc comics

Superman Shines Bright with New Beast Kingdom SDCC Exclusive

Beast Kingdom steps into the world of DC Comics for San Diego Comic-Con 2026 as it debuts some new limited-edition exclusives

Article Summary Beast Kingdom brings Superman to SDCC 2026 with a new Dynamic 8ction Heroes exclusive inspired by classic DC Comics style.

The Superman Son of Tomorrow figure features metallic suit paint, a detailed sculpt, and a wired fabric cape for action poses.

This 1/9 scale Superman collectible includes 22 points of articulation and interchangeable hands for heroic display options.

Superman is priced at $60, with Beast Kingdom pre-orders opening June 25 through July 19 for the SDCC 2026 release.

Even more DC Comics collectibles are arriving at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 from Beast Kingdom. The company recently debuted its new 1/9 scale Dynamic 8ction Heroes Justice League line, which brings classic comic book-inspired designs to life in highly detailed figure form. One of the standout SDCC releases is Superman: The Son of Tomorrow, arriving as an exclusive for the event. This updated figure features a highly detailed sculpt, classic blue-and-red suit with upgraded metallic paint applications, and the iconic S-shield on his chest. A wired fabric red cape adds dynamic posing potential, allowing collectors to recreate flying and heroic stances.

Superman includes 22 points of articulation and comes with multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of display options. While this figure does not appear to be strictly limited, most other DC releases in the line are capped at 1,000 pieces. Superman will be priced at $60, with pre-orders set to go live on Beast Kingdom's site starting June 25 through July 19. Collectors are also encouraged to pair him with the Dark Knight Detective Batman to complete a classic "World's Finest" display.

SDCC 2026 Exclusive – DAH Son of Tomorrow Superman

"The last son of Krypton, Clark Kent, also known as Superman, is the ultimate symbol of justice and hope in the DC Universe. Gifted with superhuman strength, flight, heat vision, and heightened senses, he is Earth's mightiest protector. The DAH-142SP figure showcases Superman's iconic look with a meticulously sculpted head, signature determined gaze, and classic blue suit with red and yellow accents in a slight metallic shine."

"The famous S-shield on his chest and fabric red cape with an inner wire frame complete his heroic presence. Features 22 points of articulation and 4 interchangeable hands (fists, open hands, item-holding, relaxed), allowing you to recreate classic flight and battle poses. A must-have piece for Superman collectors."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!