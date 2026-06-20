Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Rabble Game, sprout

Rabble Game Announces New Tabletop Title Sprout

Sprout is a new tabletop game on the way that will challenge you and other players to keep a bunch of adopted houseplants alive

Article Summary Rabble Game’s Sprout is a new tabletop game about managing an overflowing houseplant collection and keeping it alive.

In Sprout’s Nutrient Phase, players flip cards for resources, but pushing any nutrient too far can make plants die.

The Sprout Phase lets you spend saved tokens to grow plants, score points, and trigger unique effects across five rounds.

Sprout also adds semi-co-op roommate cards, plus 100+ plants and synergies, with crowdfunding set to begin next week.

Rabble Game has revealed a brand-new tablet-top title on the way, as they'll be testing your green thumb in Sprout. The game revolves around keeping plants healthy and vibrant as you've decided to adopt one too many for your space, and now it's your job and the rest of the players' job to keep them alive until the end of the game. The title will be going through a crowdfunding phase next week, with no set release date yet, but we have mroe details about the title for you here.

How Well Can You Keep Plants Alive In Sprout?

You just adopted new houseplants. Now you just need to keep them alive! But with a growing plant collection, sprouting your plant babies is far from easy. To succeed, give your houseplants the right nutrients. But give too much, and you'll wilt your leafy friends! Sprout is played over five rounds, and each round has two phases. In the first phase (i.e., the "Nutrient Phase"), flip nutrient cards to add nutrient tokens into your "pot" (see what we did there?). The longer you "stay in" your apartment caring for your plants, the more nutrients you collect. But if a card gets revealed that pushes that nutrient type over the limit, you bust and must kill some of your plants (yes, you can kill your houseplants in this game!)

Then, in the second phase (i.e., the "Sprout Phase"), use your banked tokens to sprout plants and take additional actions. Not only do each sprouted plant earn you points, but they also have sprout effects. Some effects give you a one-time boost, while other plants help you over multiple rounds. And with 100+ plants to sprout, such as the classy English Ivy, the adorable Jade Plant, and the finicky Desert Rose, you'll constantly discover fun and quirky synergies between plants to try.

There is also a semi-cooperative element where you have the opportunity to play Roommate Cards, which give you a boost, but also help other players (aka your "roommates"). So much like actual roommates, there is a bit of politicking as you decide which of your roommates to help!

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