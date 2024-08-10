Posted in: Conventions, D23, Disney+, Events, Marvel, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: d23, Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, marvel zombies, preview

Marvel Zombies: D23 Footage Includes Shang-Chi, Biker Skrulls & More

During today's D23 presentation, attendees were treated to a new look at and new details on the four-episode, TV-MA-rated Marvel Zombies.

Heading into Disney's D23 fan expo this weekend, we had some clues regarding what's to come with Marvel Television's Marvel Zombies. Sporting a TV-MA rating, the "What If…?" spinoff series offered looks at zombie versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Hawkeye, Okoye, and Captain America. On the not-quite-so-dead side, we also had a chance to see Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Yelena, Shang Chi, and Ms. Marvel.

In March, Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Television & Animation Brad Winderbaum made it clear that adult animation is in the studio's future – and that the series plans to live up to its rating. "In terms of more mature animation, yeah, we're making a 'Marvel Zombies' show right now that is pretty intense that's for sure a TV-MA show," Winderbaum shared during the interview. "And again, it's trying to honor the comics. And what was so great about the comics was it was not pulling its punches. That's certainly what we're going for on that project also."

For today's presentation, Winderbaum shared a look at the four-episode, TV-MA-rated animated series. Featuring the same animation style as What If…?, attendees were treated to a preview that featured Wenwu, Shang-Chi, and Katy fighting against zombies. While The Ten Rings save a bitten Shang-Chi from the infection, Wenwu isn't so lucky. After a five-year time jump, we witness Shang-Chi and Katy using The Ten Rings in a fight against some biker Skrulls that looks like it was taken directly from the "Mad Max" playbook – wasteland and all. Except with a little Journey thrown into the mix…

Iman Vellani on "Marvel Zombies" Recording, Ms. Marvel Role

"We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun," Vellani shared during an interview with The Direct, confirming that she's wrapped recording on the season. Vellani added, "And I love – there are a lot of cool characters in the 'Marvel Zombies' show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing,'" And being in "the center of the show" means that Kamala will be running into "some really cool people" along the way. "I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey. And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

During an interview at New York Comic Con 2022, writer Zeb Wells was asked about the "Marvel Zombies" episode of What If…?, which then segued into the writer clarifying his involvement in the "Marvel Zombies" universe. "So I did not do ["Marvel Zombies" What If…? episode], but I'm doing the spin-off. So it's not out yet. But I love that episode too, so when I got the call that they were going to do a spin-off from that episode, I was like, 'oh yeah, let's do it,'" Wells explained. But it was the last part that caught our ear, with the writer adding, "So it's four episodes, not sure when it comes yet, but it's looking really cool." Hmmm. So does that mean four episodes, each the same length as an average What If…? episode? Or could we be looking as a "smaller ep count/longer episodes" scenario?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!