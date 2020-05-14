With ABC's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. heading out on its most dangerous season yet starting Wednesday, May 27, the network is following up on the release of the official trailer and teasers for the seventh and final season with a set of preview images for the season opener, "The New Deal" (along with a new teaser and brief episode overview). Stranded in 1930's New York City and racing against the clock to prevent the destruction of the past, present, and future, Coulson (Clark Cregg) and the team will face friends and foes (including Agent Carter's Enver Gjokaj returning as Daniel Sousa and Patton Oswalt in a still-undisclosed role). But with all of this talk of "life model decoys" and face-stealing Chronicoms, what's hooking us in for the final run is the chance to see S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra actually working together.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 7, episode 1 "The New Deal": Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world. Written by George Kitson, and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Joe Reegan, Nora Zehetner, Greg Finley, Luke Baines, and Patton Oswalt guest star.

Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers alongside Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside Twentieth Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television Studios.