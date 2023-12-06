Posted in: CBS, Fox, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, fox, mash, preview

M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television: FOX Announces Special

On Monday, January 1, FOX revisits one of the most influential sitcoms in television history with M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television.

Article Summary FOX to air M*A*S*H special highlighting its impact on TV.

Record-breaking series finale "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" also honored.

Cast and producers recount personal experiences and memories.

Special available on Hulu, FOX.com, On Demand, and Tubi after airing.

When "Goodbye, Farewell and Amen" aired on CBS in 1983, the two-and-a-half-hour series finale of M*A*S*H would do more than offer the long-running & beloved sitcom a proper & respectful farewell. Taking into consideration that we're talking about a time before the internet, streaming, or even extensive cable options, the series-ender would go on to remain the highest-rated telecast in television history – delivering a jaw-dropping 77 audience share and 60.2 rating. In 1983, remember. On Monday, January 1st (8-10 pm ET/PT), FOX will revisit the sitcom that influenced television in ways that are still being felt today with the all-new two-hour special, M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television.

Along with looks at never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage & photos, original cast members Alan Alda (Capt. Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce), Gary Burghoff (Cpl. Walter "Radar" O'Reilly), William Christopher (Father Francis Mulcahy), Jamie Farr (Cpl./Sgt. Maxwell Q. "Max" Klinger), Mike Farrell (Capt. B.J. Hunnicutt), Wayne Rogers (Capt. "Trapper" John McIntyre), and Loretta Swit (Maj. Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan) – along with executive producers Gene Reynolds and Burt Metcalfe – will share their personal anecdotes on what it was like working on series. In addition, writer/producer Larry Gelbart and series stars Larry Linville (Maj. Frank Burns), Harry Morgan (Col. Sherman T. Potter), McLean Stevenson (Lt. Col. Henry Blake), and David Ogden Stiers (Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III) are remembered through a collection of clips from the series and rarely-seen archival interviews.

"M*A*S*H is not only a great television series, it is a cultural phenomenon. It has made multiple generations of viewers laugh, cry and think, often in the same episode. We are excited to team with FOX to create this unprecedented window into an innovative television classic," shared Executive Producers John Scheinfeld and Andy Kaplan. "M*A*S*H is among the most iconic sitcoms in the annals of television history. It's a timeless show that comedically captures the 4077th medical corps and how they managed to maintain their sanity while saving lives on the front lines of the Korean War," added Dan Harrison, EVP, Program Planning & Content Strategy, FOX Entertainment. "Larry Gelbart, Gene Reynolds, and Burt Metcalfe brought this incredible comedy to life thanks to their ensemble cast led by the incomparable Alan Alda. FOX is proud to celebrate the landmark achievements of one of the best comedies ever created."

FOX's M*A*S*H: The Comedy That Changed Television is directed by John Scheinfeld (Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback, The U.S. vs. John Lennon and What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat & Tears?) with Scheinfeld and Andy Kaplan executive-producing. Viewers can watch the special the following day on Hulu, FOX.com, On Demand, and FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi. On-Demand is available for customers of Cox Contour TV, DIRECTV, DISH, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Optimum, Spectrum, Verizon FiOS, XFINITY, YouTube TV, and many more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!