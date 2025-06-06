Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: mass effect

Mass Effect: Doug Jung Tapped as Prime Video Series Showrunner

Amazon MGM Studios and Electronic Arts have reportedly tapped Doug Jung (The Chief Of War, Mindhunter) as the live-action series' showrunner.

In November 2024, the news hit that Amazon MGM Studios had officially begun developing a live-action series adaptation of the Mass Effect video game franchise. Though plot details weren't released, we did learn that Daniel Casey (Kin) had been tapped to write and executive produce the project. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood dropped the big update that Doug Jung (The Chief Of War, Mindhunter, Star Trek Beyond) is set as the showrunner, a writer, and an executive producer. In addition, Michael Gamble of Electronic Arts, Karim Zreik of Cedar Tree Productions (via the company's overall deal at Amazon) and Ari Arad and Emmy Yu of Arad Productions will serve as executive producers. The news comes approximately four years after Electronic Arts and Amazon MGM Studios made the initial deal to bring the bestselling and popular video game to live-action life.

Making a major impact on the video game landscape in 2007, Mass Effect would go on to include additional games in the main franchise – with Mass Effect: Andromeda arriving in 2017. Developed by BioWare and now published by EA, the initial storyline shined a spotlight on Commander Shepard, a 22nd-century human soldier fighting to save humanity from an alien race known as the Reapers. Beginning with "Andromeda," there was a time jump along with a new protagonist getting the spotlight – with a fifth game reportedly in the works. On the marketing side, Mass Effect has enjoyed some serious success in other media – including a number of mobile games as well as an animated film, novels, comic books, and more. Though it appears that a streaming series will finally be the answer, there were a number of efforts in the past to bring the video game to the big screen as a feature film.

Based on Prime Video's success with Fallout, the strong reception for its video game-themed anthology series Secret Level, and the buzz surrounding the creative reboot to the God of War series, today's news isn't surprising, as the streaming service continues to find success in the video game world.

