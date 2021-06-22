Reading Rainbow Host LeVar Burton Teaching MasterClass on Storytelling

On the heels of actor LeVar Burton will guest host Jeopardy at the end of July, he will also be teaching others storytelling for MasterClass and who better than the Reading Rainbow host? The streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects made the announcement featuring the awarding-winning actor and director, who will help members unlock their ability to tell deeper and more compelling stories to communicate effectively and connect with others. MasterClass has access to over 100+ professionals as instructors across several platforms and industries lending their own expertise to those interested in going into their respective fields.

"An award-winning actor, director, author, television host, and one of the most beloved voices in storytelling, LeVar's career has been defined by his ability to connect with and educate people of all backgrounds," said David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass in a release. "In his class, he ignites member's passion for words, empowers them to find deeper meaning in stories, and enhances their communication skills to give voice to their own story."

In his class, Burton will explore the motivation behind storytelling, sharing his approach and philosophies to empower members to activate their imaginations, rethink the way they approach communication, and gain confidence as speakers. Tapping into a diverse range of formats, from acting to podcasting and more, Burton will teach members how to connect with their audience and use performance skills such as timing, tonal inflections, and rhythm to become more intentional storytellers. Burton also offers his personal insights on the value and impact of storytelling, particularly as it relates to representation. He shares how diverse stories present an opportunity to empathize and connect with people and why sharing those stories makes the world a better and more true place.

Pulling back the curtain on some of the experiences that defined his path, Burton shares case studies from his time in the revolutionary television miniseries Roots, as well as excerpts from his children's book, The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm. From sparking the imagination of a child through literature to presenting in a boardroom or engaging in a coffee shop conversation, Burton's class will challenge members to rethink their approach to communication, inspiring them to confidently bring his same passion for the power of storytelling to their own lives.

"Stories are the universal language of humanity," the Star Trek: The Next Generation star and Reading Rainbow host said. "Every one of us has a personal story to share, and in my class, I want to help members find those stories from within and have the courage to share them with the world."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: LeVar Burton Teaches the Power of Storytelling | Official Trailer | MasterClass (https://youtu.be/i3U1q25VAaA)

