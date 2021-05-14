Jeopardy! Guest Host LeVar Burton Thanks Fans for Love & Support

It's a huge first step that perhaps can benefit in the long term in a possible permanent gig, Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the podium and teased what's to come. "[Hosting Jeopardy!] wasn't even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me," the former host of Reading Rainbow said. "And no matter what happens, I'm really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately."

Describing it as a "phenomenal experience," Burton added. "What I was interested in, once the table was set, was having an opportunity to compete for the job. I believe I would not have forgiven myself if I had let this potential [opportunity] pass without doing everything within my power to put myself forward." Prior to the announcement, the Star Trek: The Next Generation star received tons of support online on the change.org petition that included the likes of fellow Trek alumnae Kate Mulgrew and screen legend actor Dick Van Dyke.

When Sony announced the final batch of guest hosts on April 21st, Burton offered his gratitude to the legions of fans for their support writing on Twitter, "THANK YOU… to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time." The actor joins ABC's Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, CNBC's David Faber, and Fox Sports broadcaster Joe Buck. Burton's stint airs July 26-30. Other upcoming guest host stints include former Jeopardy! contestant Buzzy Cohen and Big Bang Theory and Call Me Kat star Miyim Bialik.