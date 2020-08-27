Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Isn't Afraid of Netflix's Rep

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

Kevin Smith is a gift to Masters of the Universe fans that keeps on giving, turning into a fountain of details on his upcoming Netflix animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. First, we learned that he's seen animatics for eight episodes as well as the first fully-animated, pre-corrections/enhancements run by Powerhouse Animation. From there, Smith hit us with a sobering timeline of when we should expect to see official designs posted and a trailer. Now, Smith is addressing some questions/concerns fans have about the project- starting with one person wondering if Smith is concerned about Netflix's reputation for killing series even when they're doing well.

An Evening with Kevin Smith | Comic-Con@Home 2020
An Evening with Kevin Smith | Comic-Con@Home 2020

As far as he's concerned, he doesn't see much difference between the streaming service and "every network," but did reveal that he's only been contracted as the series' showrunner for the first season so: "I know my [Netflix] gig already has an expiration date."

Smith follows that up with some mighty praise for both Netflix and Mattel for giving him to chance to be a part of what's turning out to be one of his "Top 5" projects of all time. How impressive is that? It's on the same list as the birth of his child and Clerks:

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Image: Netflix)
Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Image: Netflix)

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain!

But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Masters of the Universe: Revelation

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.

About Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought on board as staff in 2017.

twitter   instagram   envelope  