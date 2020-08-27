Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Isn't Afraid of Netflix's Rep

Kevin Smith is a gift to Masters of the Universe fans that keeps on giving, turning into a fountain of details on his upcoming Netflix animated sequel series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. First, we learned that he's seen animatics for eight episodes as well as the first fully-animated, pre-corrections/enhancements run by Powerhouse Animation. From there, Smith hit us with a sobering timeline of when we should expect to see official designs posted and a trailer. Now, Smith is addressing some questions/concerns fans have about the project- starting with one person wondering if Smith is concerned about Netflix's reputation for killing series even when they're doing well.

As far as he's concerned, he doesn't see much difference between the streaming service and "every network," but did reveal that he's only been contracted as the series' showrunner for the first season so: "I know my [Netflix] gig already has an expiration date."

Nah. Besides, it's not like it's different elsewhere: *Every* network cancels shows that critics & viewers say are exceptional. Regardless, I've only been hired as @MastersOfficial show runner for Season 1 – not for life. So I know my @netflix gig already has an expiration date. https://t.co/OEvUvgfrjM — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

Smith follows that up with some mighty praise for both Netflix and Mattel for giving him to chance to be a part of what's turning out to be one of his "Top 5" projects of all time. How impressive is that? It's on the same list as the birth of his child and Clerks:

Thanks! Across a 26 year career, this @MastersOfficial series for @Mattel & @netflix has turned out to be one of the top 5 projects I'm proudest to have been involved with bringing to life. And that includes the birth of my only kid (she's first on the list, Clerks is second). https://t.co/ZZ9jQOGUKi — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 26, 2020

A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beastman and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it's up to Teela to solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 yeas to see!

The voice cast for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a virtual "who's who" of the pop culture landscape: Mark Hamill (Star Wars, Batman: The Animated Series) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl, The Vampire Diaries) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cruel Intentions) as Teela, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones, Clash of the Titans) as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root (Office Space, Barry) as Cringer, Diedrich Bader (Office Space, Napoleon Dynamite) as King Randor / Trap Jaw, Griffin Newman (The Tick, Vinyl) as Orko, Tiffany Smith (Behind Enemy Lines, Supernatural) as Andra, Henry Rollins (Johnny Mnemonic, Lost Highway) as Tri-Klops, and Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) (Westworld, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Moss Man.

In addition, the cast also includes Susan Eisenberg (Wonder Woman, Justice League) as Sorceress, Alicia Silverstone (Clueless, Batman & Robin) as Queen Marlena, Justin Long (Galaxy Quest, Live Free or Die Hard) as Roboto, Jason Mewes (Clerks, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) as Stinkor, Phil LaMarr (Mad TV, Justice League) as He-Ro, Tony Todd (Candyman, Star Trek: The Next Generation) as Scareglow, Cree Summer (DC Super Hero Girls, Vampirina) as Priestess, Kevin Michael Richardson (The Batman, ThunderCats) as Beast Man, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series, Crisis on Infinite Earths) as Mer-Man, and Harley Quinn Smith (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot) as Ileena.