Masters of the Universe: Revelation Preview: He-Man Takes a Deep Dive

Now that Chris Wood (Prince Adam aka He-Man) has gotten everyone up-to-speed on the history of He-Man and his battles with Skeletor, there's nothing to stand in your way from checking out Mattel Television, Netflix, and showrunner & EP Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, right? Well, there's one thing- it doesn't come out until Friday, July 23, so that kinda complicates things. How about the next best thing via a sneak preview that sets the tone for what viewers can expect? Then you're in luck…

Thanks to the folks over at IGN and their exclusive sneak preview, viewers get a small sample of the escalating war between Skeletor and He-Man. In this clip, the MOTU big bad has finally sent He-Man and his allies to a watery grave… right? Let's just say there's a reason the series is longer than one, ten-minute episode:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation – Exclusive Official Clip | IGN Premiere (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9CQRUx5B5A)

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for Netflix and Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Revelation, followed by Smith offering a deep dive into what you might've missed), with the five-episode "Part 1" premiering on July 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iXdEeRBh9Zk)

The war for Eternia culminates in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it's up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation TRAILER BREAKDOWN with Kevin Smith | Netflix Geeked (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1r7LvtJSGDU)

Along with the animated series' July 23rd debut, fans can also look forward to the aftershow special, Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Hosted by showrunner & EP Kevin Smith; EP & Vice President, Content Creative, Mattel Television Rob David; and actress Tiffany Smith, the 25-minute talk show and celebration of all things "MOTU: Revelation" boasts a guest list that includes Mark Hamill, Chris Wood, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Tiffany Smith, Henry Rollins, Griffin Newman, Jason Mewes, and Alan Oppenheimer. Now here's a look at the new set of preview images, followed by the official teaser and series overview. Now here's a look back at the first official teaser for Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Masters of the Universe: Revelation | Official Teaser | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81wyj65SJIo)

Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation stars Mark Hamill – Skeletor; Lena Headey – Evil-Lyn; Chris Wood – Prince Adam / He-Man; Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela; Liam Cunningham – Man-At-Arms; Stephen Root – Cringer; Diedrich Bader – King Randor / Trap Jaw; Griffin Newman – Orko; Tiffany Smith – Andra; Henry Rollins – Tri-Klops; Alan Oppenheimer (original Skeletor) – Moss Man; Susan Eisenberg – Sorceress; Alicia Silverstone – Queen Marlena; Justin Long – Roboto; Jason Mewes – Stinkor; Phil LaMarr – He-Ro; Tony Todd – Scare Glow; Cree Summer – Priestess; Kevin Michael Richardson – Beast Man; Kevin Conroy – Mer-Man; Dennis Haysbert – King Grayskull; Adam Gifford – Vikor; and Jay Tavare – Wundar.

From showrunner and executive producer Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy), Netflix's Masters of the Universe: Revelation is written by Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock, Alphas), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen)- with music composed by Bear McCreary (The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and animation from Powerhouse Animation (Castlevania). The animated series is also executive produced by Frederic Soulie (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond), and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Susan Corbin (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe)- and produced by Mattel Television.

