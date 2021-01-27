Last year for The Chadster's birthday, all The Chadster got was a $25 gift card to the Cheesecake Factory and a six-pack of white claw seltzer. But for hardcore wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer, a birthday present means a shot at the World Championship. Champion Rich Swann offered the championship to Dreamer at the beginning of this week's episode of Impact Wrestling, and though there was a brief disagreement from some of Swann's fellow stars, it looks like the match will indeed go forward on Saturday, February 13th on Impact Plus as the company made things official.

In addition to that match, during last night's episode, we learned some of what we can expect from next week's episode of Impact. First of all, Jordynne Grace will take on Susan in a one-on-one match. Also going on-on-one will be Madman Fulton and Josh Alexander after the two faced off in a tag team match last night. And continuing the theme of tag matches spawning singles competition, Tasha Steelz will take on Neveah on next week's episode of Impact. We'll also see Rohit Raju go one on one with TJP, though talk from Scott D'Amore seemed to imply this will be a non-title match. However, Raju was seen speaking with a mystery ally on Impact last night, so he may have a trick up his sleeve. Finally, AEW stars Matt Hardy and Private Party are set to appear again next week.

The Chadster has been entrusted with the most sacred of duties, a duty to garner more clicks for his employers here at Bleeding Cool. But the Chadster can't do that without your help, loyal readers. He needs you to read this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text that management has asked him to share with you so that the Google gods will see the value in this article. Enjoy.

Impact Wrestling, the successor to the great legacy of TNA Wrestling, airs weekly on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8PM Eastern. Impact also streams live at that same time on Twitch, with commercials replaced by classic TNA moments or chats with Melissa Santos. Impact also offers a monthly subscription service, Impact Plus, that offers access to replays of Impact, monthly Impact Plus exclusive quasi-PPV events, and access to the illustrious TNA tape library. Impact PPV events and Impact Plus can also be purchased and viewed on the Fite TV app.