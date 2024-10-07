Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Kathy Bates, matlock

Matlock: Check Out CBS's Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" Sneak Previews

Check out the five sneak previews CBS released for Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock S01E02: "Rome, in a Day."

This week brings a reairing of the pilot episode of Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Matlock, with CBS's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring series, but we're already looking ahead to the future. Well, to next week, to be precise. Co-starring Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Lewis, the series that has already set itself up for a whole lot of interesting storyline possibilities is giving viewers an extended look at what S01E02: "Rome, in a Day" (airing on Thursday, October 17th, at 9 pm ET/PT). Previously, we had an image gallery to pass along – but for this go-around, our updated episode preview below includes not one… not two… not three… not four… but five clips from the series' second chapter to check out.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episode 2: "Rome, in a Day" – As Matty (Kathy Bates) settles into her new role at Jacobson Moore, Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and the aptly nicknamed "Team You Three" – Matty, Billy (David Del Rio), and Sarah (Leah Lewis) – take on a lawsuit involving a developmentally delayed teenager whose family claims he's been wrongly accused of murder. Also, Olympia and Julian (Jason Ritter) disagree on a parenting matter. Written by Jennie Snyder Urman and directed by Kat Coiro, here's a look at the image gallery and sneak preview that was released for the season's second episode – followed by a look back at the official overview of the CBS series:

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Kathy Bates.

