Matlock: Here's Our Updated S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Preview

Here's our updated preview for tonight's holiday-themed episode of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift."

Article Summary Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" brings holiday drama with secrets revealed in the law firm.

Matty and Olympia tackle a harassment case involving the city fire department as tensions rise.

Personal stakes grow as Matty and Edwin consider a big step: meeting Joey’s sister during the holidays.

Get an inside look at tonight's episode with the latest preview, teasers, and storyline details.

Even though this week's episode of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock is a holiday-themed one, we have a feeling that a lot of folks aren't going to like what they find in their stockings by the time the credits roll on S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift." In the midst of a harassment case involving the fire department, a whole lot of team secrets come to light. And it doesn't look like things are going to get much better on the personal front for either Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) or Matty (Bates). Here's our updated preview for tonight's episode:

Matlock S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift" Preview

Matlock Season 2 Episode 8 "Call It a Christmas Gift" – With the holidays approaching, the team's secrets start to come to light while they take on a harassment case involving the city's fire department. Meanwhile, Matty and Edwin contemplate meeting Joey's sister. Written by Damani Johnson & Katie Wech and directed by Mike Listo.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

