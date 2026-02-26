Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock S02E09: "Collateral" Preview: Matty & Olympia's Trust Issues

Matty and Olympia deal with Julian's suspicions in tonight's return episode of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock, S02E09: "Collateral."

Article Summary Matlock S02E09 sees Matty and Olympia scrambling to regain Julian’s trust after a shocking discovery.

The team juggles an ICE case as collateral and loyalty issues threaten to derail their latest legal battle.

New cast members Sarah Wright Olsen and Henry Haber shake up dynamics as the midseason kicks off.

Upcoming episodes promise twists, high-stakes cases, and fresh challenges for Matty and Olympia.

With CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates and Skye P. Marshall-starring Matlock returning tonight, Matty (Bates) and Olympia (Marshall) are going to need to get their stories straight. To say that Julian (Jason Ritter) is having some "trust issues" with the two heading into S02E09: "Collateral" would be an understatement. Along with an official overview, images, sneak peeks, and more, we also have a look at what's ahead with March 5th's S02E10: "The Greater Good" and March 12th's S02E11: "Tail Lights" – and we have all of that waiting for you below:

Matlock Season 2: S02E09 – S02E11 Previews

Matlock Season 2 Episode 9 "Collateral" – Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) and Matty (Kathy Bates) each put together their own collateral for Julian (Jason Ritter), hoping to regain his trust after he makes a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, an injunction case takes a turn when their client is detained by ICE agents, forcing the team to shift gears to keep him with his family and prevent deportation. Written by Conway Preston & Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and directed by Michele LaBrucherie.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 10 "The Greater Good" – Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) navigate a new trust dynamic with Julian (Jason Ritter) as he accompanies Matty to surveil the ex-wife of a Wellbrexa exec. Meanwhile, Hunter (Henry Haber), a member of the firm's floater pool, assists Olympia, Matty, and Sarah (Leah Lewis) on a manslaughter case involving a health care worker. Written by Sara Rose Feinberg and directed by Helen Shaver.

Matlock Season 2 Episode 11 "Tail Lights" – The team works tirelessly to prove a landlord's culpability after a building collapse leaves multiple people dead and injured. The case takes a shocking turn after someone close to the team is arrested for misconduct involving the jury. Written by Bethany Huang & Nicki Renna and directed by Tessa Blake.

Back in December, fans learned that the hit series would be welcoming two new cast members. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Snyder Urman explained, "We're always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers' room that we've been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro."

During the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, Marshall offered some insights into her two newest co-stars and how viewers should brace themselves for the show's midseason return episode. Marshall shared that Olson and Haber have added a "different light and energy and charisma" to the show's storylines, teasing that what's still to come with the midseason premiere will hit viewers the way the twist did during the series opener. From there, Marshall shares how lucky they all are to be a part of that show and how much it means to see everyone be appreciated for their work.

The showrunner continued back in December, when asked about the newest additions, "What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you, it's funny."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Edwin Hodge (FBI: Most Wanted, Winning Time) is set to guest star as Langston, the kind of guy who can show up late, knowing he'll charm everyone into forgetting about it as soon as he arrives. A double PhD in neuroscience and philosophy, he is a deep thinker… and a smooth talker.

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

