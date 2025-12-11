Matlock Showrunner on Del Rio/Billy's Storyline Fate, New Cast Members

Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: matlock

With the holiday-themed midseason finale of CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock only hours away, Snyder Urman is offering some clues to what we can expect from the season after the final credits roll on S02E08: "Call It a Christmas Gift." Speaking with Deadline Hollywood, the showrunner revealed two new additions to the cast, both set to appear when the series returns in 2026. But first, Snyder Urman offered an update on David Del Rio and what will come of Billy Martinez's storyline later this season.

Though declining the discuss the sexual assault allegations lodged against Del Rio by his co-star and the subsequent internal investigation, Snyder Urman confirmed that the new cast members joining the series are not meant to replace Del Rio. That said, the showrunner confirmed that Del Rio's final appearance has already been filmed and that Billy's storyline will be resolved off-camera. "I'm not going to discuss details, but what I can talk about is in terms of the show," she shared. "The last episode you see him is in 7, and then you find out how Billy's story ends, which is in a very organic way that has to do with our whole office and how things are being shaped in this merger."

Sarah Wright Olsen (Parks and Recreation, American Made) has been cast as Gwen, an efficiency expert brought in to give the firm a thorough look-through. In addition, newcomer Henry Haber joins the cast as Hunter, a young associate from the floater pool who is described as a "total bro." Snyder Urman explained, "We're always bringing in new associates, new people, because we want to give our characters different energies to react to, and different obstacles to overcome. And one thing that we were talking about in the writers' room that we've been wanting to bring in is a bro, like a real bro."

The showrunner continued, "What will it be like for Olympia [Skye P. Marshall] and Matty [Kathy Bates] to be around a bro? They've been with characters that really see them as the pinnacle and do things their way. But what happens when you have somebody who spreads a little bit and shoots a basketball when he wants to have ideas flowing? What is that like in our ladies' world? And I'll tell you, it's funny."

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Justina Machado (One Day At a Time, Jane the Virgin) has joined the second season cast in the major recurring role of Eva, described as "a formidable, smart, and ambitious attorney" who is also Markston's (Beau Bridges) fourth ex-wife (the one who convinced him to swear off marriage). Eva runs Jacobson Moore's Miami office, and uses an emergency meeting in New York to her advantage. Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

