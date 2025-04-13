Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: matlock

Matlock: Why Wait Until Thursday? Our Early Season 1 Finale Preview

With the two-hour season finale set to hit this week, here's an early preview of CBS's Kathy Bates-starring Matlock: "Tricks of the Trade."

Normally, we would wait until it gets a little closer to Thursday before we drop a preview for CBS and Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman's Kathy Bates (Madeline "Matty" Matlock)-starring Matlock. But after everything that's gone down the past two weeks – and with this week bringing the two-episode, two-hour season finale S01E18 & S01E19: "Tricks of the Trade (Part One and Part Two)" – we thought you might want some clues to what's to come before the hit series wraps up its first season run. It looks like Matty is going to be putting all of her cards on the table – but Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) is beginning to realize that Matty's intentions were sound – and that there are bigger questions that need to be answered. Along with an official overview, we also have the image galleries for both hours, as well as the season finale trailer and a whole lot of sneak peeks (which has us wondering what it is that they're holding back… hmmm…).

Matlock Season 1 Finale: Eps. 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade" Preview

Matlock Season 1 Episodes 18 & 19: "Tricks of the Trade – Part One" and "Tricks of the Trade – Part Two" – When Sarah's (Leah Lewis) client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy (David Del Rio) attempts to help her handle the case while Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) contend with a pressing confidential matter. Written by Nicki Renna and directed by Kat Coiro.

CBS's Matlock stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice; Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

Produced by CBS Studios, CBS's Matlock is executive-produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, John Will, Kat Coiro, and Bates.

