Matt Riddle: "I'm No Longer With WWE"

Following a post-merger wave of releases and a tumultuous two weeks for the now-former WWE star, Matt Riddle revealed he's parted ways with the company.

On Friday, Matt Riddle revealed on "X" that he is no longer with WWE. Riddle's release follows a wave of cuts yesterday prompted by the finalization of the merger between WWE and UFC under UFC parent Endeavor to create the new sports and entertainment mega-company, TKO. However, Riddle's release also follows a tumultuous two weeks that showed Riddle absent from television after an incident at New York City's JFK airport.

On Sunday, September 10th, Riddle posted a picture of a Port Authority cop to Instagram, leveling an accusation of sexual assault. "Nothing like being sexually assaulted by an officer and harassed at the jfk airport, no means no and just because I'm nice doesn't mean yes!!! Asshole!!!" Riddle wrote. "Don't know they're (sic) Twitter or instagram handles but I took pictures, normally I'm like whatever but today was really weird and uncomfortable and they made a point to make me feel small and useless. Definitely one of the most uncomfortable travel das I've ever had thanks to NYC, you're so progressive and accepting." The post was soon deleted.

TMZ offered more details a few days later, writing that, according to the cops, they confronted Riddle after getting "a call for a disorderly person who was deplaning." Riddle was said to be "apologetic" at the moment, which caught the cops off guard with the Instagram post. However, the Port Authority told TMZ they were investigating the sexual assault allegation.

Just wanted to inform everyone that I'm no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/fpuQkIJAFx — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) September 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

After the incident, Riddle was absent from WWE Raw, where he had previously been heavily featured. Dirt sheet reports claimed the reason for Riddle's absence was a medical issue, with no other details presented. And now, in a final twist, Riddle has apparently parted ways with the company. As more details emerge, we'll keep you updated.

