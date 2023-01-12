Mayans M.C.: Sons of Anarchy Spinoff Set to End with Season 5 FX Content & FX Productions chairman John Landgraf confirmed that Mayans M.C. will end its run with its upcoming fifth season.

Created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter, the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff was officially renewed for a fifth season last summer during the show's San Diego Comic-Con panel. Six months later, we're learning that it will also be the final season for Mayans M.C. FX Content & FX Productions chairman John Landgraf confirmed the news during his presentation at the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event. "The Mayans have battled for respect, territory, and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under 'EZ's' newly claimed leadership. Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew, and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more, and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season," Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, said last summer when the renewal was first announced.

Back during a red carpet interview with Variety ahead of the Season 4 premiere, James made it pretty clear than an endgame for the series was already in mind, so fans can rest easy when it comes to concerns over any possible "rushed finale" to their beloved series. "We know where it ends," James clarified regarding a series finale. "I know the very last shot. So, it's not in Season 4, so I'm just going to say there at least has to be one more. But we know exactly where it ends, and we have been headed there for a while now." Along with JD Pardo, the long-running FX series also stars Clayton Cardenas, Danny Pino, Sarah Bolger, Emilio Rivera, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, Vincent Vargas, Edward James Olmos, Gino Vento, and JR Bourne. James and Sutter executive produce the series alongside Hilton Smith.