Mayans M.C. & Sons of Anarchy's SAMCRO Collide in Season 4 Teaser

So the last time we checked in on the Kurt Sutter & Elgin James-created "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff, a new preview for FX's Mayans M.C. found Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas), and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. facing down some serious retaliation from the other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King. But just in case folks didn't understand what that meant exactly, the cabler made it crystal clear with teaser "Battle" that was released earlier today. Yup, the Charlie Hunnam-starring Sons of Anarchy's SAMCRO is out for its pound of flesh. And you can't help but wonder what Jax would think if he saw just how explosively deadly things have become. And as their worlds collide, folks will be forced to pick a side- or have one picked for them.

FX's Mayans M.C. also stars Edward James Olmos, Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas. Now with the series set to return on Tuesday, April 19, at 10 pm ET/PT, with two back-to-back episodes, here's a look at what's still to come with a new teaser that finds the escalating tensions between the Mayans and SAMCRO having reached the point where there's no turning back:

James and Sutter serve as executive producers, with Hilton Smith also serving as executive producer. 20th Television and FX Productions co-produce the upcoming new season. Each episode of the season will be available on Hulu the following day, with viewers also able to check out the streaming service for the show's previous three seasons. Now here's a look back at the official announcement of when the series would be returning to the cable network: