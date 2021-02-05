It's been more than a year since FX Networks confirmed that Mayans M.C. would be returning for a third season and that series co-creator Elgin James (who signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios) would be taking on the role of showrunner solo. Since that time, the Sons of Anarchy spinoff (like dozen of productions around the world) found themselves facing serious COVID-related delays. But on Friday, James had some good news to share with viewers: the third season of the popular series will be blazing its way onto screens starting Tuesday, March 16, on FX. But that's not all, because James also spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting next month. In case you're not caught up on the series, consider this the official turning on of the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and we'll meet you after this spoiler image buffer.

When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone, as James continues. "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."