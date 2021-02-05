We had a feeling the other shoe was going to drop today on FX Network's Mayans M.C. after series co-creator and solo showrunner Elgin James (who signed a multi-year, first-look deal with Fox 21 Television Studios) offered his thoughts on what viewers can expect when the Sons of Anarchy spinoff returns on Tuesday, March 16, on FX. Now, we're getting a look at the first teaser for the series, as EZ Reyes (J.D. Pardo) and Angel (Clayton Cardenas) learn that their respective roads to redemption won't be a straight shot by any stretch of the imagination.

Here's a look at the first teaser for the season, "Ride"- along with an overview of the third season:

Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a newly patched member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ and his brother Angel are closer than ever after uncovering the truth behind their mother's murder while their father Felipe struggles to reconcile the choices he and his sons have made.

Earlier today, James spoke with EW to offer some clues as to what fans can expect starting next month. When the series returns, some time will have passed- and EZ Reyes and Angel aren't dealing with the personal repercussions from their season-ending actions very well. "Season 3 picks up just a few months after the slaughter of the Vatos Malditos. EZ, now fully patched, struggles to find his footing within the club's hierarchy and, haunted by his murder of Dita [Ada Maris], finds himself torn between darkness and the gravitational pull of his new love interest," James explains. "Angel, gutted after having Adelita [Carla Baratta] and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." But the drama and danger won't be exclusive to the Alvarez family alone."

James continues, "Coco [Richard Cabral] spirals on a journey into hell as his demons finally overwhelm him," the showrunner reveals. "Alvarez [Emilio Rivera] will be forced to decide once and for all where his loyalties truly lie, with the Mayans or with Galindo. And ghosts of the past come calling for all of the M.C., both individually and as a club; from past loss and loves, to a dead SOA member buried in the Mexican desert. This is a season about reckoning. This is the season we get to know these characters beyond the kutte. This is the season we tell their stories."