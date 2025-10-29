Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: anne rice, mayfair witches

Mayfair Witches Season 3: Betsy Brandt Set for Series Regular Role

Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) has joined the cast of Showrunners Thomas Schnauz and Esta Spalding's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Season 3.

It was back in April when the word came down that Showrunner Esta Spalding's Alexandra Daddario, Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa, Alyssa Jirrels, and Harry Hamlin-starring Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches would be back for a third season. With the series shifting the focus to Salem, Massachusetts, Emmy Award-winning producer and writer Thomas Schnauz (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) has joined the series as co-showrunner. Now, with production set to get underway in Vancouver, Canada, this week, we're learning that someone who Schnauz knows all too well will be joining the cast. Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) has joined the cast as a series regular named Katherine, though no additional details on her character were released.

"The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of the story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe," said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, when the news was announced earlier this year. "Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we're elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise."

Spalding shared, "I am thrilled to welcome Tom Schnauz to our team for the third season of Mayfair Witches. A contemporary twist on the Salem story, it promises to be our most delicious yet." Schnauz added, "I'm incredibly excited to reunite with both AMC and Mark Johnson on Mayfair Witches. The work I've done so far with Esta Spalding on season three has been fantastic and fun and we're hoping that translates to the screen for fans and new viewers of the show."

The upcoming season will dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new "spellbound" families, and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem – the infamous town of witch trials and folklore. AMC's Mayfair Witches Season 3 is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees the "Anne Rice Immortal Universe" for AMC, co-showrunners Spalding and Schnauz, Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.

