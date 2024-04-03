Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Kohei Horikoshi, manga, my hero academia

My Hero Academia Season 7 Coming to Crunchyroll This May: Details

My Hero Academia Season 7 finally arrives on May 4th to Crunchyroll, with the four-part recap My Hero Academia: Memories out on April 6th.

My Hero Academia, the best all-ages superhero anime series, is finally back! The decisive battle between heroes and villains approaches as Deku and everyone at U.A. High School prepare for an inevitable war in Season 7. New episodes will premiere weekly starting May 4 at 2:30 AM PT, simulcast from Japan, only on Crunchyroll worldwide, excluding Asia. Created by Kohei Horikoshi and directed by Naomi Nakayama, the anime is set in a world where about eighty percent of the population has a superpowered Quirk. Heroes protect people and society from accidents, disasters, and villains—criminals who use their Quirks for evil. The story of Izuku Midoriya and his classmates at U.A. High School and their growth, fights, and friendship unfolds as they aim to become heroes.

Crunchyroll will also simulcast My Hero Academia: Memories, a four-episode special event series that will recap the entire anime so far. From Deku's entrance exam training for U.A. High School in Season 1 all the way through the Dark Hero arc in Season 6, audiences will be able to catch up on everything before the epic story continues in Season 7. My Hero Academia: Memories will be simulcast weekly from Japan starting on April 6 at 2:30 AM PT, streaming only on Crunchyroll, also worldwide, excluding Asia.

The seventh-season anime adaptation is once again produced by the animation studio BONES, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The legendary studio is best known for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Soul Eater, Space Dandy, Bungo Stray Dogs, Mob Psycho 100, Carole & Tuesday, and this year's sci-fi series Metallic Rouge.

Both My Hero Academia: Memories and My Hero Academia Season 7 will be dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Italian. The date of the dub premiere will be announced at a later date.

