The Boys 2021 "C*ntdown" Continues: Frenchie Comes A Knocking

With the promise of a "present" every day until this lousy stretch of crappy days we call 2020 is over, we're back once again to check out what Amazon Prime's The Boys and its 12-day "C*ntdown" to 2021 has to offer. The celebration kicked off with a look at some behind-the-scenes pics of the "whale impaled by speedboat" scene, and things took off from there. From a "mind-blowing" look behind the scenes at the Vought courtroom scene, and Abraham Lim and Karen Fukuhara offering a brief on-set lesson in Japanese, to a look at a ten-foot fake penis at rest, some new illustrated stickers available on WhatsApp and Giphy, and holiday greetings from The Seven and Butcher's crew. So what's up next?

Today, we have another blooper surprise, courtesy of our team's resident munitions and communications expert Serge aka Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and his former partner in crime and lover- but more than that, a weapons specialist in her own right, Cherie (Jordana Lajoie). In this clip? Well, if the alarm's already going off then you might as well knock…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Boys (@theboystv)

Showrunner Eric Kripke and writer Craig Rosenberg are also developing a college-based series spinoff from The Boys (written by Rosenberg and with a fast track order from Amazon). Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), the series is described as an irreverent, R-rated exploration of the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Though it's still a little early in the planning process, Kripke had some details to offer during an interview with THR. First, Kripke wants fans to know that the series isn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer/showrunner on the spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer/executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; and Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty, also executive produce.