Posted in: Paramount+, TV | Tagged: jeremy renner, Mayor of Kingstown

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Filming Starts; Jeremy Renner Checks In

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is already underway filming the fourth season - with Jeremy Renner checking in on social media.

A little more than a month after fans of Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Hugh Dillon's Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown got the good news that the series would be back for another run, we've got even better news to pass along. That's right, the streaming series isn't looking to waste too much of the new year, with filming on the fourth season already underway. "'Kingstown' never sleeps. Season 4 is officially in the works! 🔨🚔 Who's ready for the next chapter?" read the caption to the Instagram post, which also included a look at Renner holding up the filming clapperboard and offering a four-finger salute in honor of the upcoming season.

Here's a look at the social media post offering fans a heads-up that filming was underway – followed by a look back to earlier this month when Renner honored a very special anniversary:

Here's a look at what Renner had to share regarding the two-year anniversary of his horrific accident earlier this month, followed by the full text of the message he had to share with everyone who helped save his life and get it back on track:

Happy New Year blessings to you all…. Ringing in my second "ReBirthday" today I send out my love, respect, and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again. Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life . All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning. I'm so sorry all the haunting images I imprinted on you all (I'll spare you all from the meat grinding images )…. My gratitude list is very long …. With the amount of love and prayers that flooded in from you all around the world (needing each and everyone of them), my family never leaving my side , with some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles … I stand strong again. More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And fucking BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL ❤️. #MyNextBreath

Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, series writer, executive producer, and showrunner Dave Erickson, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Regina Corrado, and Keith Cox.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!