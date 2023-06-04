Posted in: NBC, TV, YouTube | Tagged: chuck todd, Kristen Welker, meet the press, nbc, NBC News

Meet the Press: Chuck Todd Stepping Down; Kristen Welker Set To Host

Earlier today, Chuck Todd announced he was stepping down from Meet the Press in September, with Kristen Welker taking over as moderator.

After nine years as moderator of NBC's Meet the Press, Chuck Todd announced on air earlier today that he will be wrapping up his run in September, with NBC News veteran Kristen Welker taking over the role. "It's been an amazing nearly decade-long run. I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade. Frankly, the last 15 years, which also includes my time as political director. I've loved so much of this job, helping to explain America to Washington and explain Washington to America," Todd shared near the end of today's show (video below). Though he's stepping down as host, Todd still plans on maintaining an active role in NBC News – including working on docu-series and docu-dramas "focused on trying to bridge our divides and pierce political troubles." In praising Welker, Todd shared that he's "also ready to take a step back because I know the person whom I'm passing the baton to is somebody who's been ready for this for a while – Kristen Welker. I've had the privilege of working with her from essentially her first day, and let me just say she's the right person in the right moment."

Along with the on-air announcement, Deadline Hollywood obtained a copy of the staff memo sent out by Rebecca Blumenstein, NBC News president of editorial, and Carrie Budoff Brown, NBC News senior vice president of politics, confirming the change and officially introducing Welker:

Today we close our show with an announcement from @chucktodd: "While today is not my final show, this will be my final summer here at Meet the Press. … I am really proud of what this team and I have built over the last decade." pic.twitter.com/sgeUcNR3C5 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 4, 2023 Show Full Tweet

After nearly a decade, Chuck Todd has decided to transition to a new role at NBC News in the coming months. As he shared with the Meet the Press audience today, in September he will pass the moderator's chair to his colleague Kristen Welker. Under Chuck's thoughtful and passionate leadership, Meet the Press has sustained its historic role as the indispensable news program on Sunday mornings. Through his penetrating interviews with many of the most important newsmakers, the show has played an essential role in politics and policy, routinely made front-page news, and framed the thinking in Washington and beyond. In September 2014, he became moderator of Meet the Press – the longest-running television show in history and the gold standard of Sunday public affairs programming. During one of the longest runs as moderator in the show's storied history, he transformed the brand into a vital modern-day franchise, expanding its footprint to an array of new mediums, and kept Meet the Press at the forefront of political discourse. He has led the flagship program through its 70th and 75th anniversaries and two presidential election cycles. Chuck has established himself as a trusted authority on all things politics – from consequential presidential and national elections to local and congressional races across the country. In his new position as Chief Political Analyst, he will maintain his role as a leading voice at NBC News for politics, both in the field and for important events. He plans to focus on long-form journalism and continue producing the Chuck Toddcast and Meet the Press Reports. Kristen, no stranger to Meet the Press viewers, is a regular fill-in on the Sunday broadcast, anchors Meet the Press NOW every Monday and Tuesday, and has been Chuck's co-anchor on election nights since 2021. She is the ideal journalist to build on the Meet the Press legacy. Kristen cut her teeth as a broadcast journalist working at ABC and NBC affiliates in Rhode Island, California, and Pennsylvania before settling into the weekend anchor chair at WCAU in Philadelphia. She joined NBC News in 2010 as a correspondent in Burbank, California, and arrived the following year in Washington and later was named Chief White House correspondent. She is a campaign trail veteran and has covered the White House and every corner of Washington, spanning three presidential administrations. She has masterfully moderated primary and general election presidential debates and her sharp questioning of lawmakers is a masterclass in political interviews. She is a dogged reporter who relishes getting big scoops and is widely admired throughout the bureau and the network for her deeply collaborative nature. Please join us in congratulating Chuck on an extraordinary run and wishing him the best in his new role, and in welcoming Kristen to the moderator chair of television's longest-running program.

