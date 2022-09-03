WWE Clash at the Castle: Full Card, Start Time, How to Watch

WWE Clash at the Castle emanates from Principality Stadium in Wales today, Saturday, September 3rd, the first major stadium event in the UK in over 30 years. Here's the lineup for the show and what to expect, as well as how you can watch it live.

Roman Reigns has been champion for over 700 days, despite being a part-time wrestler. Both USA and Fox surely would like a world championship belt to appear more frequently on their shows. Drew McIntyre's championship run took place during the pandemic in front of empty arenas and Thunderdome screens. The show is taking place in a stadium in the UK. Does all of this bode well for a title change tonight? That largely depends on whether Triple H believes in Cody Rhodes the way Vince McMahon apparently did. If he does, then it makes sense to wait to let Cody dethrone Reigns because it would cement his place as a megastar. But then again, Haitch might still be bitter about that whole throne smashing thing…

Liv Morgan will defend her Smackdown Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler, which ought to be child's play since she already beat Ronda Rousey, right? Well, Liv hasn't exactly been booked as a strong champion, and even her win over Rousey is questionable. But don't expect Morgan's run to end here.

Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai already lost the tournament to crown new Women's Tag Team Champions. Will Bayley's stable lose their second big match as well? Hopefully not, but this one is a toss-up.

Riddle will finally get his shot at revenge on Seth "Freakin" Rollins in Wales today. Why is Riddle so mad? It's simple. Riddle is stuck with only one name, while Seth "Freakin'" Rollins is living it up with three. Maybe if Riddle wins, Seth can drop the "Freakin'" and Riddle can start going by Matt again, as has been heavily rumored to happen (but not reflected in the official show preview on WWE.com).

In what could be the sleeper match of the night, Gunther defends the Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus in Wales. Will Triple H's old workout buddy win the belt? It's possible but unlikely. Triple H isn't perfect, but he's a hell of a more sensible booker than Vince McMahon was, and the smart move here is for the veteran Sheamus to put over rising star Gunther in a match that showcases both men's crowd-pleasing, hard-hitting styles.

Edge and Rey Mysterio take on Judgment Day at the PLE today, a feud that feels very pre-Haitch WWE since we've seen multiple variations of this matchup seemingly over and over again for months. Hopefully, Dominik Mysterio finally turns on his father to pursue his destiny as Rhea Ripley's sex slave so this feud can finally move on to new territory.

Clash at the Castle streams on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else starting at 1PM ET.