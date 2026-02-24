Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL: NBC Releases Official Saturday Night Live Season 51 Cast Photo

Ahead of host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons hitting Studio 8H, NBC released the SNL Season 51 cast photo.

Before NBC's Saturday Night Live starts revving up the marketing machine tomorrow, ahead of the return of SNL this weekend, we've got something very official (and very cool) to pass along. Though we had to say goodbye to Bowen Yang before the big day, the network released the official Season 51 cast photo from Mary Ellen Matthews – which we have waiting for you below. And don't forget that we have host Connor Storrie (Heated Rivalry) and musical guest Mumford & Sons on tap for this weekend, Ryan Gosling (Hail Mary) returning as host, alongside musical guest Gorillaz, on March 7th, and Harry Styles (Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.) as the host and musical guest on March 14th.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase Saturday Night Live is the most Emmy-winning show in history and holds 113 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). SNL has been honored four times with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Since its inception in 1975, SNL has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. SNL makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, SNL also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

The Season 51 cast includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Colin Jost, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang, along with current featured players Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline. Joining them are newcomers Ben Marshall, Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson, and Veronika Slowikowska.

New writers for this season include actor-writer Jack Bensinger (Rap World), stand-up comedian Jo Sunday (Just for Laughs), comic Maddie Wiener (The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon), actor and writer Rachel Pegram (Harley Quinn), writer-comedian Claire McFadden (Second City), Maxwell Gay (The Harvard Lampoon), and Tucker Flodman (The Harvard Lampoon). NBC's Saturday Night Live premiered on Oct. 11, 1975, and broadcasts live from NBC's famed Studio 8H in New York City's Rockefeller Center. The program is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer.

