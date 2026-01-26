Posted in: Fox, TV | Tagged: memory of a killer

Memory of a Killer Returns Tonight! Our S01E02: "Ferryman" Preview

Here's a look at tonight's episode of FOX's Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli & Gina Torres-starring Memory of a Killer, S01E02: "Ferryman."

Article Summary Memory of a Killer returns tonight with S01E02: "Ferryman" after its high-profile premiere on FOX.

Angelo investigates the attempted hit on his daughter while keeping the FBI at bay in a tense follow-up.

Dutch assigns Angelo and Joe a dangerous new mission targeting a mob accountant amid rising stakes.

Episode 2 promises deeper family drama, FBI scrutiny, and new threats as secrets begin to unravel.

After getting a huge premiere spotlight after Sunday night's NFC Championship Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, FOX's Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli, and Gina Torres-starring psychological thriller, Memory of a Killer, returns tonight with the second chapter of the series' two-episode premiere. After an attempted hit on his daughter, Angelo (Dempsey) has to keep the FBI at a distance while he investigates who it was that made the mistake of making things personal. Meanwhile, Dutch (Michael Imperioli) has a new job for Angelo and Joe (Richard Harmon), as we take a look at what S01E02: "Ferryman" has to offer.

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 2: "Ferryman" Preview

Memory of a Killer Season 1 Episode 2: "Ferryman" – In the aftermath of the attempted hit on his daughter, Angelo alerts Maria that the man responsible for her mother's death has been released early from prison. FBI Agent Linda Grant questions Angelo about the shooting, as he secretly investigates it on his own. Meanwhile, Dutch sends Angelo and Joe to take out a mob accountant. And in the hospital, Dave comforts Maria, deepening their connection. Written by Ed Whitmore and Tracey Malone.

Inspired by the book and 2003 award-winning Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, FOX's Memory of A Killer is a dramatic thriller starring Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey (Grey's Anatomy, Dexter: Original Sin, Ferrari) as a hitman, Angelo Doyle, leading a dangerous double life while hiding an even deadlier personal secret. Emmy winner Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus, The Sopranos) stars opposite Dempsey in the role of Dutch, Angelo's oldest friend and an accomplished chef whose restaurant is a front for criminal enterprise. The series also stars Richard Harmon as Joe, a hitman; Odeya Rush as Maria, Angelo's daughter; Daniel David Stewart as Jeff, Maria's husband; Peter Gadiot as Dave, a local police detective; and Gina Torres as Special Agent Linda Grant.

Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment produce the series. Executive producers include Aaron Zelman, Glenn Kessler, Ed Whitmore, Tracey Malone, Cathy Schulman, David Schulner, and Dempsey. Arthur Sarkissian and Martin Campbell are also executive producers, along with Peter Bouckaert of Eyeworks.

