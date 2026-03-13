Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, Marvel Comics, silver surfer

Hot Toys Unveils New 1/6 Scale Marvel Comics Silver Surfer Figure

The cosmos awaits as Hot Toys unveils their latest 1/6 scale figure with the herald of Galactus aka Silver Surfer

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a 1/6 scale Silver Surfer figure inspired by Marvel Comics' cosmic hero

Features a new head sculpt, glossy electroplated silver finish, and interchangeable hands

Includes Silver Surfer's surfboard and Mjolnir from the 2016 Thanos storyline by Donny Cates

Pre-orders available now for $255 at Sideshow Collectibles, with a Q1 2027 scheduled release

Cosmic power takes center stage with the 1/6 scale Silver Surfer collectible figure from Hot Toys. Inspired by the legendary Marvel Comics hero, the figure captures Norrin Radd's sleek, otherworldly appearance with a newly developed head sculpt and a muscular body finished in a striking, glossy, electroplated silver. Known for wielding the Power Cosmic and serving the world-devouring entity Galactus, the Surfer finally comes to life with an impressive 1/6 scale figure.

The Surfer will feature a newly developed head sculpt, along with an array of interchangeable hands, including a pair of translucent ones that showcase his cosmic power. His signature surfboard is also included, featuring a matching metallic finish and magnetically attaching to his feet. Hot Toys also included a very specific Marvel Comics accessory with Mjolnir, which the Silver Surfer wielded in the alternate future storyline in the 2016 Thanos mini-series written by Donny Cates. The cosmos await Marvel Comics fans as pre-orders for the 1/6 scale Silver Surfer release on Sideshow Collectibles for $255 with a Q1 2027 release.

Marvel Comics – Silver Surfer 1/6 Scale Figure

"Drenched in silver, Silver Surfer is a captivating cosmic being endowed with a fragment of the "Power Cosmic." With his extraordinary abilities, he can manipulate energy, soar faster than light, and possess immense healing powers. He glides through the universe on his surfboard-like craft, seeking out planets for Galactus to devour."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the 1/6th-scale Silver Surfer collectible figure, bringing this humanoid alien from the comics to life. This figure features a newly developed head sculpt and a newly developed body that showcases Silver Surfer's muscular physique, both finished in a glossy silver-colored electroplated design that truly captures the essence of the Surfer. Included is an array of interchangeable hands, all featuring an electroplated finish, plus one pair of translucent purple effect hands, offering various options for dynamic displays."

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