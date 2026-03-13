Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, pee-wee

New Ultimate Pee-wee & Puppetland Pals Set Debuts from NECA

Pee-wee Herman is back as NECA as unveiled their newest Ultimate 7” figure that features the Puppetland Pals

Article Summary NECA unveils a new Ultimate 7" Pee-wee Herman figure set featuring Puppetland Pals from Pee-wee's Playhouse.

The fully articulated Pee-wee figure comes with pals Pterri, Randy, and Globey for nostalgic fun.

Includes interchangeable hands, expressive faceplates, "secret word" cards, and retro tribute packaging.

This limited edition Target Haulathon Exclusive will be available both online and in Target stores next week.

NECA is back as they get wild and wacky as they revisit the infamous children's series Pee-wee's Playhouse. Created and performed by the one and only Paul Reubens, Pee-wee lives in a colorful, anything-can-happen world filled with talking furniture, quirky inventions, and an unforgettable group of friends. NECA is now bringing some of Pee-wee's friends to life as they debut their new Pee-wee Herman and Pals Ultimate Figure Set.

This 7" scale figure features full articulation and faithfully captures Pee-wee's quirky charm just like the previous figure. However, this set includes new articulated new Puppetland pals with Pterri, Randy, and Globey! NECA was sure to also include a nice set of interchangeable hands, expressive faceplates, and "secret word" cards to enhance your collection. Packaged in retro-style artwork, this limited edition figure will be a Target Haulathon Exclusive and will be found online and in Target Stores starting next week.

Ultimate Pee-wee Herman & Pals 7" Scale Action Figure

"Pee-wee is back, and this time he's got all his Puppetland pals! NECA proudly presents the Ultimate Pee-wee Herman action figure based on the late-'80s hit TV show Pee-wee's Playhouse! The beloved character, created and performed by the legendary Paul Reubens, is a 7-inch scale, fully articulated figure ready to bring Pee-wee's quirky personality and fun-loving energy to your collection."

"The world of Pee-wee's Playhouse is a surreal and delightful place filled with toys, gadgets, talking furniture, and puppets! Relive the magic with his friends Pterri, Randy, and Globey—all fully articulated for maximum mayhem. Ultimate Pee-wee comes with all-new iconic expressions, interchangeable hands, bindle, and new "secret word" cards! Presented in tribute packaging inspired by the original '80s Pee-wee art style. This limited-edition Haulathon release comes with a sticker sheet featuring classic style Pee-wee art."

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