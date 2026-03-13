Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, Sideshow Collectibles

New DC Comics Punchline Statues Coming Soon from Sideshow

Chaos and madness come to life as Sideshow Collectibles debuts their newest DC Comics Premium Format Figure

Article Summary Sideshow debuts new DC Comics Punchline Premium Format Figure, showcasing Gotham’s rising villain.

Two statue editions available: Collector and Exclusive, with unique portraits and swappable parts.

Punchline’s design draws from her Joker War comic appearance, with detailed costume and base.

The statues stand 21.75 inches tall and are available for preorder now, releasing in February 2027.

In the evolving world of Gotham's rogues, few characters have made as sharp an entrance as Punchline. Introduced in modern issues of DC Comics Batman, Punchline quickly established herself as more than just another villain's sidekick. Created by writer James Tynion IV and artist Jorge Jiménez, Punchline was designed to be a modern counterpart to Harley Quinn. However, unlike Harley, who was manipulated by the Joker, Alexis Kaye is a dangerous college student who becomes fascinated with the Joker's philosophy.

Her madness has been silent in DC Comics for a while now, but Sideshow Collectibles is putting her in the spotlight with a new Premium Format Figure. Punchline is faithfully crafted right off the pages of DC comics, stands 21.75" tall, and is featured on a themed base. Sideshow will release two versions of the statue: a Collector Edition and an Exclusive Edition. The Exclusive will include a third alternate portrait along with a swappable right arm. A lot of color in detail was put into the statue, from her signature purple colors, and ripped costume to her custom clown makeup. Collectors can dive into the Joker's Madness right now on Sideshow Collectibles for $720 or $745 with a February 2027 release date.

DC Comics: Punchline Premium Format Figure

"It's a mad world, and she's the solution. The Punchline Premium Format™ Figure measures 21.75 inches (55.2 centimeters) tall, 11.14 inches (28.2 centimeters) wide, and 8.1 inches (20.5 centimeters) deep as Alexis Kaye carves out a place for herself within the coterie of Gotham City baddies. Both a lover and a hater, she takes her costume and makeup cues from The Joker™ while torturing torn toy versions of Harley Quinn™ and Batman™ — hey, every fangirl needs a hobby."

Inspired by the character's appearance in The Joker War story arc, this fully sculpted comic book collectible depicts Punchline in a ripped purple bodysuit, black dress and corset bodice, knee-high black boots, and a small black cape. She wields her preferred weapon in her right hand while standing upon a circular pedestal resembling wooden baseboard and tarnished brass."

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