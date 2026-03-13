Posted in: TV | Tagged: drag race, rupaul

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 10 Thoughts: Boring by Design

Last week's round of RuPaul's Drag Race S18 brought another design challenge, one too heavy on the design and too light on the challenge.

Article Summary RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 10 suffered from a lack of drama and competition.

The design challenge felt uninspired, with more praise than critique from the judges.

No eliminations or twists this week, making the episode feel toothless and forgettable.

The reading challenge and runway both failed to deliver memorable or exciting moments.

Welcome back to yet another design challenge on season 1,218 of MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, where the 7 remaining queens must *gasp* make a party fit using fabric they did not choose! Listen, I love a design challenge as much as the next person, maybe even more, given my love of Project Runway, but this episode just was not it. It was a love fest of everyone making nice, happy looks and (mostly) getting along, and the judges only had nice things to say…and I fell asleep. Twice.

This is not the episode that gets them an Emmy – this is the episode that makes me lose interest in the season. "Safety pin gate" was like half bark, no bite. In other seasons, Discord would have been dragged or even eliminated for using 800 safety pins and little to no fabric she was CHALLENGED WITH MAKING A DRESS FROM.

Everyone's looks were gaggy and amazing and it was all sunshine and rainbows and butterflies and everyone got along and it was so magical. NO. I want to hate someone, I want to trash a look, I want the competition to keep moving! If they were going to not eliminate someone, maybe – just maybe – save someone who didn't deserve to go home early on, OR have queens come back for a real shot in the competition. But no, RuPaul has gone soft, and I'm bored to tears. Seriously, did everyone just give up this episode when it came to cutting together a reality TV program? What happened to bringing back a queen? A twist? Anything vaguely interesting? No? Cool.

All that said, the episode was lackluster. Yeah, it was cool the looks they pulled out of random fabric given to them, but it's like they cut out half of the story and didn't really explain the challenge. It would have been fun to see, like a video message from the queens, why they packed that fabric or where it came from, or ANYTHING. The reading challenge was cool, I guess, but it was so unoriginal and boring. I guess there are only so many ways to make a competition TV series interesting, and apparently RuPaul's Drag Race found and exhausted them all seasons ago.

The runways were the look they created, and the looks were pretty much all good. Nothing was a disaster, and the judges didn't even nitpick one single thing. Maybe a shoe choice here and there, but that hardly counts. No bottom this week, just a lip sync for the win. Totally toothless television.

My advice? Skip it and pray next week's roast is at least kind of worth watching. Though maybe the rest of season 18 is just a wash if this is how it's going to be. Skip it and move to the next one, everything sucks now that they're just phoning it in, thanks RuPaul.

RuPaul's Drag Race season 18 airs on MTV in the Americas and is streaming on WOW Presents Plus in all other markets.

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