Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, GDC, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Future Game Show, GDC 2026

Everything Revealed On The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2026

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2026 ran in the middle of GDC 2026, with about three hours of commercials that convention goers missed

Article Summary Future Games Show: Spring Showcase 2026 unveiled 50+ new PC, PlayStation, and Xbox titles and expansions.

Major announcements included LEGO Batman, Life is Strange: Reunion, and Monster Hunter Stories 3.

Highlights featured world premieres, exclusive gameplay trailers, and upcoming indie game demos.

Tons of genres explored: survival, horror, RPGs, shooters, roguelikes, and cozy adventures.

Like clockwork, organizers for the Future Games Show held their Spring Showcase 2026 livestream during GDC 2026. Which makes little sense since many of the people who would watch it are at the convention when this ran, so a chunk of their usual audience was not around to see it. Including us, because we were literally on the GDC floor having fun instead of sitting through two hours of video game commercials. (We really should do that more often when events come up.) So we weren't even watching this until we stumbled back into our hotel room at 1am. So we have the full rundown with notes for you below from the organizers themselves, as well as the stream above, for you to check out.

Cordura

This year's Spring Showcase began with the reveal of Cordura, a co-operative psychological horror game with mimicry and sanity mechanics. Coming soon to PC and PlayStation.

Stupid Never Dies

A new trailer for Stupid Never Dies revealed brand new gameplay for this zombie-starring body-hacking RPG, where you fight to revive your frozen girlfriend. Coming to PC and PlayStation later this year.

Dave The Diver: In the Jungle DLC

Mintrocket revealed that Dave The Diver: In the Jungle is coming to all platforms on June 18. This is a freshwater-focused expansion featuring a new restaurant and biome to explore, alongside exclusive tools and real-time progression mechanics.

The 7th Guest Remake

1993 adventure game classic The 7th Guest is back! A full-blown remake of this beloved mystery-puzzle game — featuring live-action video performances — is coming soon to PC and consoles.

Project Shadowglass

Gameplay for the viral '3D Pixel Art' indie Project Shadowglass was revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. It's a medieval RPG inspired by immersive sim classics like Thief and Deus Ex, and it's coming soon to PC, with a demo launching on Steam later this year.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

TT Games threw a Batarang-shaped developer interview into the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, revealing more about the caped crusader's exploits in LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight — including a look at two unlockable suits for Batman and Robin. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on May 29.

Ready or Not: Boiling Point

A gameplay trailer for Ready or Not: Boiling Point gave viewers a taste of the new missions and cosmetics coming to VOID Interactive's SWAT shooter with this all-new expansion. Ready or Not: Boiling Point is available now on PC and consoles.

Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns

As revealed during the Spring Showcase, the 1986 medieval strategy game Defender of the Crown has been restored, remastered and reimagined for a new generation. Defender of the Crown: The Legend Returns is coming to PC and consoles in 2026.

Adorable Adventures

An adventure game about a baby boar with a remarkable sense of smell, Adorable Adventures sniffled its way into our hearts thanks to a brand new gameplay trailer that debuted during the Spring Showcase. Reunite Boris's family when the game launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 30.

Unboxing Mr. Coo

Solo developer Nacho Rodriguez popped up during the Spring Showcase to provide viewers with an overview of Unboxing Mr. Coo, his hand-drawn, frame-by-frame graphic adventure game. It's a surreal, wordless adventure coming soon to PC.

CALX

True Colors gave us a closer look at gameplay from the studio's atmospheric puzzle adventure CALX during this year's Spring Showcase. It's coming to PC on June 4 and consoles later this year, but you can play the demo now on Steam.

Blight: Survival

The first Ones to Watch deep dive of the Spring Showcase centred on Haenir Studio's Blight: Survival, a PvE solo or co-operative horror game where you take down monsters with medieval weaponry. It's coming soon to PC, and you can sign up to the official Discord for information on upcoming playtests.

Clean Up Earth

A gameplay trailer for Clean Up Earth introduced viewers to this wholesome beach clean simulator, where you can restore ecosystems with up to 25 friends in co-op. Better still, your virtual trash-picking contributes towards real-world recycling efforts. Clean Up Earth is coming soon to PC and consoles, with a demo available now on Steam.

Directive 8020

Legendary horror developers Supermassive Games dropped a brand-new trailer showcasing the multiplayer features present in Directive 8020. This latest entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on May 12 this year.

1348 Ex Voto

A new launch trailer provided a window into the world of 1348 Ex Voto, an action-adventure where you play as a knight-errant in Medieval Italy. The game stars Alby Baldwin and Jennifer English, and it's out today on PlayStation and PC.

Shadowstone

Shadowstone is a tactics roguelite for up to four players from the creators of Sunderfolk. It's coming soon to PC, but if you can't wait that long, you can sign up for the upcoming playtest by heading to the Shadowstone Steam page.

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Bandai Namco revealed that the delightfully creepy Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes is coming to PlayStation VR 2, Meta Quest and Steam VR on April 24, 2026.

Silver Pines

Silver Pines is a moody survival horror odyssey set in a small American town, and this new trailer revealed more gameplay from this atmospheric adventure. It's coming to PC and consoles later this year.

There Are No Ghosts at the Grand

Developers Friday Sundae shared a musical performance from There Are No Ghosts at the Grand, the studio's Lovecraftian renovation game… that also happens to be a musical. It's coming to PC and Xbox later this year.

Last Flag

A new trailer for Last Flag offered some chaotic gameplay from this hide-and-seek hero shooter, where teams of five duke it out in a televised game of capture the flag. It's coming to PC later this year, with playtests inbound in the near future.

Anarchy Road, DAMON and BABY, AstroTechs, and Demon Lord: Just a Block

Four delightfully different indies appeared in the montage – Anarchy Road, DAMON and BABY, AstroTechs, and Demon Lord: Just a Block. You can find and wishlist the games on the dedicated Future Games Show Spring Showcase Steam page.

ReVamp

A World Premiere trailer saw the debut of ReVamp, the next project from the team that brought you Moonlighter. It's a Tower Defense-Vania where you defend Dracula's throne by bolstering a modular fortress, and it's coming soon to PC.

Hello Sunshine

Red Thread Games took viewers on a journey into the mysterious world of Hello Sunshine, revealing more about this emotional adventure game where you survive in the shadow of a big, friendly robot. Hello Sunshine is coming soon to PC, with a playtest arriving soon.

Will: Follow The Light

A new trailer for TomorrowHead Studio's Will: Follow The Light gave viewers a release date for this fast-approaching arctic sailing odyssey. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 28, 2026.

Papa Needs a Headshot

Steampunk Western Papa Needs a Headshot popped up during this year's Spring Showcase, hitting the bullseye with brand-new gameplay and reaffirming that this visually-inspired indie is coming soon to PlayStation and PC.

Atmosfar

Apoq Lab's Atmosfar is an open-world survival game where you road trip around a series of atmospheric floating islands. This solo and co-op adventure is dropping into early access on PC later this year.

We Gotta Go

A co-operative horror game with a turgid twist, We Gotta Go tasks you with finding the key to the bathroom before any unfortunate accidents… a new trailer provided a closer look at gameplay. We Gotta Go is coming to PC on April 14.

The Dungeon Experience

A talking mudcrab from The Dungeon Experience interrupted the hosts to reveal more about the dungeon-crawling aspect of this wonderfully irreverent adventure game from Devolver Digital. It's coming soon to PC.

Outbound

Outbound is a sustainability-focused survival game, and developers Square Glade Games revealed that it will be launching on April 23 for PC and consoles. A demo is also out now on Steam.

Aphelion

Aphelion is a mystery-tinged intergalactic action-adventure where you fight to survive on a frozen planet. The new trailer showcased more gameplay and nodded towards the game's release date of April 28. It's coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox, and pre-orders are available now.

Herdles

A world premiere trailer revealed Herdles, an adorable dog-venture where you bark, jump and zoom through vibrant landscapes to rescue the titular Herdles. It's coming soon to PC, and you can wishlist it on Steam now.

Quite a Ride

Alex from Goodwin Games provided an overview of Quite a Ride, the studio's atmospheric survival game, where you ride your bike through a desolate forest, avoid anomalies and conserve your phone battery. It's coming soon to PC.

Shelf Heroes

Shelf Heroes is a first-person shooter where you build your action figure and take on waves of toy terrors in enormous quotidian arenas. A gameplay trailer aired during the Spring Showcase, offering co-operative gameplay and a glimpse at the game's meticulous art style. Shelf Heroes is coming soon to PC.

Deep Dish Dungeon

A new gameplay trailer offered hilarious vignettes from Deep Dish Dungeon, Behold Studios' handcrafted solo and co-operative spelunking game, where you craft, cook and face off against snakes and skeletons. It's coming to PC in Fall 2026, but there's a demo available now on Steam.

Rover's Tale

Rover's Tale imagines a world where dogs get to live on as explorers long past their departure date — as robotic explorers of space. A new gameplay trailer aired during the Spring Showcase, revealing that Rover's Tale is coming to PC and consoles later this year, with a demo available now on Steam.

Life is Strange: Reunion

Deck Nine Games shared an exclusive chunk of gameplay from Life is Strange: Reunion, a brand new adventure in the LiS universe that sees Max and Chloe reunited at last. The masquerade scene aired during the show, teasing Reunion's puzzle mechanics and sharp dialogue. The game is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on March 26.

Gate Guard Simulator

Gate Guard Simulator is a wonderfully silly simulator where you man the gates of a medieval town to decide who makes it inside — and who ends up in the stocks. A new sing-song gameplay trailer revealed the kind of quirky punters (and cheeky geese) you can expect to deal with when you're saddled with the titular role. Gate Guard Simulator is coming soon to PC, but you can wishlist it now on Steam.

Killing Floor 3

An ice-covered, zombie-filled trailer from Tripwire Interactive debuted gameplay from Season 3 of Killing Floor 3, aptly-named Operation Deep Freeze. You can hop into Season 3 right now on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Capcom sent over a closer look at gameplay from Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, the third entry in the turn-based spinoff series that has you riding, nurturing and bonding with legendary monsters. Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is coming to PC and consoles on March 13.

Ritual Tides

Ritual Tides is a terrifying horror game set on a remote island, and new gameplay from this Lovecraftian odyssey was showcased during this year's Spring Showcase. It's coming soon to PC, and you can follow Vertpaint's social media channels to keep up to date with the game's development.

Samson: A Tyndalston Story

Samson: A Tyndalston Story is the next game from the creator of Just Cause – a gritty action brawler, set in Tyndalston, where you fight your way through crushing debt, hour by hour. New gameplay was revealed during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase ahead of the game's April 8 launch date on PC.

The 9th Dragon

A world premiere trailer revealed The 9th Dragon, a gorgeous voxel brawler where you topple the kingpins of Kowloon City. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase ended with the reveal of Remothered: Red Nun's Legacy. This is the third entry in Stormind Games' story-driven survival horror series, and it's coming to PC and consoles later this year.

SlashZero

A world premiere trailer revealed SlashZero, a neon-soaked side-scroller from Streetlamp Studio, where you purge false timelines to reach the Lord of the Void. It's coming soon to PC and PS5.

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Rock and stone! An exclusive trailer revealed that a brand new class, The Demolisher, is coming to Funday Games' Bullet Hell Action Roguelite, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor. The Heavy Duty update launches on April 30 for all platforms.

Yerba Buena

A world premiere trailer revealing Yerba Buena, a mind-bending puzzle platformer where you manipulate and recompile a glitch-laden video game world. It's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox on May 26, later this year.

Project Songbird

A new trailer for Project Songbird provided a glimpse into the world of this terrifying horror FPS, framed around a songwriting retreat in an Appalachian forest. It's coming to PC, PS5 and Xbox on March 26.

Anomaly President

Anomaly President is a roguelite brawler with base-building elements where you play as a presidential candidate. A release date trailer aired during FGS Live from GDC, revealing that the game is coming to PC on August 3, 2026.

EverRail

An exclusive trailer for EverRail revealed more about this co-operative survival crafting adventure, where you maintain a train on a perilous expedition through a frozen world. It's coming to PC in Q2 2026.

Void Hunters

Void Hunters is a squad-building dark fantasy RPG with turn-based combat and a gritty, grimdark aesthetic. It's coming soon to PC and mobile, but you can sign up for the playtest now at voidhunters.com.

Firearms Factory

A gameplay trailer for Firearms Factory provided more details about this WWII strategy simulator where you manage a weapons facility. It's coming to PC in the fall of 2026.

Ex Sanguis

Ex Sanguis is a turn-based strategy game set in a vivid dark fantasy world where you command elite units to save a purged world. It's coming to PC via early access in May 2026.

Emberville

A star-studded trailer for Emberville featured Alex Jordan, Doug Cockle, Abubakar Salim, Amelia Tyler and CohhCarnage, and thanked players for the warm reception to this isometric Action RPG where you rebuild a ruined town. It's coming to PC via early access in Summer 2026.

The Occultist

Developers DALOAR revealed more about The Occultist, an eerie adventure game where you play as a paranormal investigator on an abandoned British island. It's coming soon to PC and consoles.

Enginefall

Enginefall is a survival shooter where you scavenge your way through colossal megatrains in the post-apocalypse. A brand-new trailer provided an extended look at gameplay for this innovative extraction shooter, which is coming soon to PC.

Hyperwired

A gameplay trailer for Hyperwired immersed players in the neon-soaked world of this nostalgic top-down shooter. Get ready to plug and play when HYPERWIRED launches on PC and consoles later this year.

Donut Panic

A world premiere trailer revealed Donut Panic, an irreverent horror game where you manage a donut shop, baking and glazing your way through the supply… and dealing with terrifying hallucinations along the way. Donut Panic is coming soon to PC.

Mariachi Legends

A metroidvania set in the heart of Mexico, Mariachi Legends is a handcrafted pixel art adventure with brutal combat. A new gameplay trailer aired during FGS Live from GDC, pointing towards a 2026 release for PC and consoles.

Romestead, Permafrost, Distant Shore: Bretagne, and DeeSicks

This year's FGS Live From GDC Montage saw our hosts providing the inside scoop on a curated handful of exciting upcoming games. Our spring selection included Romestead, Permafrost, Distant Shore: Bretagne, and DeeSicks.

Mr. Magpie's Harmless Card Game

Play cards with a petrifying plushie in Mr. Magpie's Harmless Card Game, a minesweeper deck builder with high stakes and eerie interruptions. A new trailer provided a closer look at gameplay for this close-quarters thrill ride — it's coming soon to PC.

Sagas of Lumin

Elos Games and Arts shared the release window trailer for Sagas of Lumin, a dragon-riding action-RPG where you flit between adrenaline-pumping aerial battles and on-the-ground combat. It's coming to PC in Summer 2026, with a demo available now on Steam.

Seed

Seed is a massively multiplayer simulation sandbox game where you work with or against other players to craft civilisations in a brave new world. Klang Games shared a closer look at the game during FGS Live From GDC, with the help of Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk! Seed is coming soon to PC.

Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster

A face-melting trailer for Barbarian Saga: The Beastmaster introduced players to this 2D Metroidvania where you transform into animals and fight with a heart-devouring sword. It's coming to PC and consoles in Fall of 2026.

Forest Escape: Last Train

Forest Escape: Last Train is an atmospheric co-operative horror game where you solve eerie puzzles and repair your locomotive safe haven as a troupe of prison escapees. It's coming soon to PC and PlayStation 5, but you can join the playtest now on Steam.

Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core

FGS Live From GDC wrapped up with the ground-breaking news that Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core is launching into early access on May 20, 2026. This is a hotly anticipated roguelite spinoff of the highly successful Deep Rock Galactic, where teams of players breach into the procedural unknown and conjure synergetic builds. Rock and stone!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!