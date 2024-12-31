Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: dave chappelle, michelle buteau

Michelle Buteau Has Different Definition of "GOAT" for Dave Chappelle

Comedian Michelle Buteau called out Dave Chappelle for his comments/jokes about the transgender community during Buteau's Netflix special.

Comedian Michelle Buteau had a message for Dave Chappelle and his comments/jokes about the transgender community during her Netflix special Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall (now streaming). Comedians can go out on stage and "tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community." Buteau was responding to Chappelle's comments/jokes during a stand-up special for the streaming service (and in interviews that followed) that many within the LGBTQ community deemed transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+. Before addressing the controversy surrounding Chappelle, Buteau shared a story about her "Black lesbian friend," with the audience's reaction serving as a springboard for her to address not just Chappelle's actions but how comedians can be funny without punching down.

"We can do that. We can make it funny. We just have to work at it, right? So, if you ever run into Dave Chappelle, can you let him know that shit? I don't think he knows that shit," Buteau added, following up on her previous point that comedians can tell jokes and make people laugh without making communities or groups feel like they're being targeted. "I can't believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me, truly," Buteau continued, referring to Chappelle as a different kind of GOAT ("going off on trans people). "I'm manifesting this shit tonight. This is a Radio City Music Hall takeover, and I'm gonna tell everybody I wanna make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard, and entertained." Netflix's Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall went live earlier today and is available to stream.

