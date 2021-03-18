MJF Introduces The Pinnacle, Explains His Master Plan

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF named his six-man group The Pinnacle and explained their plan to rule AEW for years to come. The segment came after MJF's not-so-shocking but perfectly-executed betrayal of Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle last week. MJF assembled Wardlow, FTR, Tully Blanchard, and Shawn Spears in the ring for a big speech, explaining how he led Jericho and his friends to believe they were playing MJF when, in reality, MJF was "plucking Jericho feather by feather."

MJF then turned the microphone over to Tully Blanchard to revel in last week's beatdown.

"You know, it's great being in the middle of this ring with this group of guys, because one week ago we stood in here with the greatest group that AEW had: the Inner Circle," said Blanchard, walking around the ring and describing the violent attack committed by The Pinnacle against the Inner Circle last week on Dynamite. "And then you saw Santana and Ortiz over here handcuffed. And then you saw the tough guy, Jake Hager, over here with two champagne bottles. You saw Sammy over here. We're in a chair. And then right here you saw their leader, the great Chris Jericho. And you saw this gentleman right here take a baseball bat and pop him."

"So I guess that makes this group the baddest group in AEW," Blanchard continued. "So when you climb the mountain and there is no place, you're at the pinnacle of this sport, and that's where we are. Years ago, thirty-four years ago, I was with the greatest group of guys in the history of professional wrestling. And I'm gonna finish my career with the greatest group of guys in professional wrestling. You can mark the words."

MJF then took the mic again and laid out his plan to dominate AEW for the foreseeable future.

"Tully Blanchard was absolutely right — shocking, I know, he's only the greatest mind in the history of professional wrestling — when he called us The Pinnacle, because that is exactly what we are," said MJF. "Ladies and gentlemen, look at this lineup. You might not like it, but you gotta look at it. The War Dog, Wardlow. Two hundred and seventy-eight pounds of sheer force and dominance, the best big man in professional wrestling today, Mr. Mayhem himself. And the best insurance policy professional wrestling has to offer."

"Double S, Shawn Spears, the Chairman," he continued. "A wrestler's wrestler, a veteran's veteran, a man who has been held down for far too long, but not anymore. No, no, no, not anymore. See, Shawn Spears has always been a top guy, and he's gonna prove it now, week in and week out. And if you've got a problem with that, take it up to him. You're gonna eat your words, and then you're gonna eat a chair shot."

"And last, but most certainly not least, Cash Money, Dax the Ax, FTR, the only grand slam world tag team champions in the history of professional wrestling," said MJF. "The greatest tag team on God's green Earth, and they look damn good doing it, baby."

"And well, then, then there's little old me, the guy who's only been on national TV for one year and is already the most talked-about name in professional wrestling today," he continued. "The guy who on this microphone, and in this ring, is absolutely unstoppable. And the guy who is only 24 years of age. I'm already great now, but baby, I'm like a fine wine. I'm only gonna get better with age. I got twenty-five plus years left in the tank, and I bet that pisses you off, doesn't it? It makes your blood boil, it makes your legs shake. It makes you want to take your fist and put it right through your TV screen, 'cause deep down, you know that when my career's all said and done, Chris Jericho is not going to be the GOAT. No, no, no, no, no. That spot is reserved for yours truly."

"We are the pinnacle, we are family, we will be the backbone of AEW for years to come," MJF concluded. "We will take every premier championship this great sport has to offer. And as the pinnacle, we will take what we want, when we want, and right about now, Chris, you know what we want. I think we want your locker room. Oh, and Chris, before I take that and every single thing you hold near and dear to your heart in this world, week after week, with me and my boys, allow me to say something, to give you a little heartwarming message here. I hope I can get it right guys, it's been six months, I mean, let's see if I can get it over with… I'm better than you… and you know it."

Watch a video of the Pinnacle's debut promo here and here.