MJF Unveils Six Horsemen, Destroys Inner Circle on AEW Dynamite

The ending of AEW Dynamite this week could put a Game of Thrones plot twist to shame. The long-awaited implosion of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle faction seemed about to happen this week during the Inner Circle War Council segment. Chris Jericho convened his faction (minus an absent Wardlow) to adjust course after a rough couple of months, but found himself in a tense situation when estranged member Sammy Guevara reemerged after a weeks-long absence.

Guevara quit the Inner Circle after Jericho refused to listen to him about MJF plotting to destroy the group from the inside. When he returned this week on Dynamite, however, he brought with him evidence Jericho couldn't ignore. Guevara played the video, which was recorded the night he quit the Inner Circle. That night, MJF started a private conversation with Inner Circle members Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager that wasn't shown on Dynamite. Guevara revealed he placed a hidden camera in the room, and the video revealed MJF plotting to steal the group from Jericho and the three members agreeing.

But that was only the first twist. MJF admitted he'd been caught and ordered Santana, Ortiz, and Hager to attack Jericho and Guevara. But as they bored down on their former friends, Jericho winked and they all turned to face MJF. It turned out Jericho the OG Inner Circle had expected MJF's betrayal all along and were playing him.

But it didn't end there. As Jericho and friends prepared to deliver a "good old-fashioned Inner Circle beatdown," MJF, on the verge of tears, begged for forgiveness. He swore he didn't want to steal Jericho's group… because he'd been building a group of his own. The lights went out and when they came back on, Wardlow, Shawn Spears, FTR, and Tully Blanchard were in the ring. They systematically laid waste to the Inner Circle, and in particular Jericho, who was bloodied and powerbombed off a stage.

While it wasn't the perfect ending to the post-Revolution Dynamite — that would have been delivering the exploding ring that was originally promised on Sunday — it was probably the next best thing in terms of giving fans a reason to move on from the botched ending to that show. And it helped that AEW spent some time addressing that issue directly this week as well.